For many, the V6 was always the sweeter of the models, dishing out just the right amount of power at the driver’s disposal. This has remained true. However the inclusion of the all-wheel-drive V8 variants — including the SVR — has made the more powerful model a much more civil, yet savage animal to live with.

While both the V6 and V8 have moved upstream in pricing — both costing on the wrong side of R1m — they have decidedly left a niche in the sub-R1m mark, where Porsche’s 718 Boxster and Cayman reside.

Now the British marque has set its cat among the pigeons in the form of the F-Type 2.0l.

Yes, the F-Type can now be ordered with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine and you might be wondering "what are they thinking?"

Thankfully there is method to the madness and the new Ingenium engine offers the F-Type experience and ownership to a wider audience that might be happy to forgo the bigger engines but still have the slick, good looks of the model.

While the engine might not be the most muscular in its segment, it pushes out a credible 221kW and 400Nm via the eight-speed automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels.

Cosmetically, the model still offers all the styling hallmarks that have made it such an endearing thing to behold. The major cosmetic differences can be seen at the rear, where the 2.0l variant boasts a centrally mounted tailpipe.