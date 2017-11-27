Audi Sport’s first model to feature the current RS design idiom, the second-generation Audi RS 5 Coupé, has been introduced into the South African market.

The new RS 5 unites athletic power with harmonious aesthetics and practical, everyday usability. Its newly developed 2.9 TFSI bi-turbo engine produces 331 kW and delivers 600 Nm of torque. The standard quattro drive distributes the power to all four wheels and guarantees traction, dynamism and stability.

Exterior design

The designers drew inspiration for the RS 5 Coupé from the distinctive racing details of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO, so the vehicle’s sporty character is obvious at first glance. The front, sides and rear exhibit RS-typical differentiation. At 4,723mm in length, the second generation of the RS 5 Coupé is 74mm longer than its predecessor model. The height is 1,360mm and thus 6mm lower than before. At 1,861mm, the width remains the same.

Compared with the A5 Coupé, the Singleframe radiator grille appears broader and flatter thanks to its new honeycomb structure. It bears both the quattro lettering and the RS 5 emblem. Beneath it, a blade in contrasting colour runs between the air inlets, connecting these with each another. These also adopt the three-dimensional honeycomb structure and underline the vehicle’s dynamism.

The standard headlights use LED technology, while the optional Matrix LED headlights are distinguished by their darker-tinted bezels. Alongside them are additional lateral air inlets, which make this top-performing athlete appear even wider and more aggressive. A sporty conclusion to the vehicle is provided by the RS-specific diffuser insert, the oval tailpipes of the RS exhaust system, and a surface-mounted spoiler lip.

The styling packages – gloss black, carbon and matt aluminium – provide even more customisation. Overall, the RS 5 Coupé is available in seven colours, with Audi Sport also offering the exclusive paint colour Sonoma Green Metallic. A carbon roof with visible fibre structure is also available as an option.

Additionally, customers can specify the RS Dynamic Package, which comes with Matrix LED headlights, dynamic steering, quattro with sports differential, speed limiter increase to 280km/h and sports suspension, plus dynamic ride control.