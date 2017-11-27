The front valance has been jazzed up and includes new foglight housings, while the overall look is a nod towards the larger and plusher Land Cruiser 200. The side profile has essentially remained the same with a similar 18-inch alloy wheel design. The rear has updated 3D tail lights with C-shaped (for Cruiser) brake lights.

FLAGSHIP TRIM

While the basic TX specification remains, there is a new flagship trim level introduced in the form of the VX-L, which takes the already comprehensive VX trim and beefs it up with extra kit.

This includes features such as a moonroof (sunroof in Toyota parlance) and several safety nets including a Pre-Crash system that warns you of your approaching speed should the vehicle ahead suddenly reduce speed.

There is Lane Keep Assist and auto high beam headlights that automatically adjust for approaching vehicles at night so as not dazzle their occupants.

Hop into the cabin, particularly the VX-L variants which we drove at the model’s launch in KwaZulu-Natal, and there’s a marked difference from the outgoing model. This includes a new drop-down fascia, replete with a rotary dial setting for the Multi Terrain Select to alter driving modes.

An enhanced surround-view camera is useful for parking and off-road driving to see where the vehicle is treading. Arguably, the latter aspect is where the vehicle truly proves its mettle, which we will get to shortly.

There are also wood trim inlays decked out in the cabin if you still classify that as luxury in your premium lexicon.