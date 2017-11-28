To send data packages containing as much data as possible from the cloud to the vehicle and back, the solution can also combine data lines, for example, from the passengers’ mobile devices as a means of pooling transmission capacities.
In a collaboration with Inmarsat, Continental is using satellite communication to provide car manufacturers and drivers worldwide with the best possible network connection.
Holistic connectivity will also make in-vehicle infotainment smarter and more flexible, says the company. With the cloud terminal, applications that were once directly integrated in the head unit will now be moved to the cloud. This ensures that the system is always up to date and that new functions can be added at any time, allowing vehicle manufacturers to roll out applications across different models and vehicle classes.
The twist is that Continental says it has created a development framework within the cloud that uses standard development tools and therefore does not require developers to have any specialised automotive software expertise. This means the company is opening up the connected car to a broad developer community, creating the basis for a number of functions.
The cloud terminal also acts as the driver’s digital assistant, analysing the driver’s habits and providing appropriate personalised functions.