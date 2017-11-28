When we talk about Continental, the first thought is usually about tyres, but the company is also involved in technology, including the connected car.

Continental says it connected the first vehicles to the internet in 1996. Since then, it has connected more than 30-million vehicles. And a glimpse into the future promises further growth.

For the first time, 2017 will see half of all new cars equipped with some form of connectivity. By 2020, about 250-million connected cars will be on roads around the world, it says.