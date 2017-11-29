Aston Martin has revealed its new Vantage
Image: Newspress UK

Showing clear design cues from the new DB11, the Vantage has ditched the butch looks that have defined its identity since the outgoing generation made its debut in 2005. Instead, it has a more slanted nose with narrow headlights and a deep grille in the front bumper.

Gone are the days when Ford Fiesta owners could say their cars looked a little like an Aston. The side profile features numerous sculpted elements while those soft curves at the rear have been replaced by plenty of drama with a massive two-tone diffuser and a light strip that follows the new curves of the boot lip and integrated spoiler.

Aston describes it as a "bold and distinctive design language", which it certainly is, but it is also about aerodynamic efficiency with plenty of gills and ducts.

The interior is a radical departure from the old model with a centre tunnel that looks like an inverted version of that in the Mercedes AMG GT together with plenty of buttons. The windows are narrower, giving it a more sporty look in the cabin, while the overall interior look is more aggressive and muscular, although there is still plenty of luxury.

Beneath the bonnet sits the 4.0l twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG, generating 375kW and 685Nm. Aston is claiming a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds with power going to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF transmission. For the first time there will also be an electronic rear differential which is linked to the stability control system.

Deliveries of the new Vantage are expected in the second quarter of 2018.

