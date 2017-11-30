The 855kg, carbon-fibre Stradale two-seater is claimed to hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and has a 280km/h top speed with its default aerodynamic settings, which can be altered for trackwork to deliver up to 800kg of downforce.
In keeping with the lightweight ethos, the Stradale eschews exotic power suppliers in favour of a heavily tweaked Ford Ecoboost 2.3l
in-line four-cylinder engine, mounted behind the driver.
An upgraded turbocharger, new internal hardware and new Bosch software have boosted it to almost 300kW of power, giving it a screamingly good power-to-weight ratio.
Only 600 will be built for worldwide demand and at this stage we are not aware of anyone ordering one in SA, but you never know.