Famous race car manufacturer Dallara has revealed its first road car, the Stradale
Image: Dallara

Dallara is one of the most famous names in the automotive industry. It has built Indy cars, Formula 1 cars and race cars for many racing series and almost every famous driver has raced one at some time or other.

Now the company has built its own road car, the Stradale. This isn’t its first dabble in road cars, though it’s the first to bear its own name.

Its carbon-fibre tub expertise was used for the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, the Ferrari Enzo, the Maserati MC12, the KTM X-Bow, the Renault RS 01 and even the Alfa Romeo 4C.

The 855kg, carbon-fibre Stradale two-seater is claimed to hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and has a 280km/h top speed with its default aerodynamic settings, which can be altered for trackwork to deliver up to 800kg of downforce.

In keeping with the lightweight ethos, the Stradale eschews exotic power suppliers in favour of a heavily tweaked Ford Ecoboost 2.3l 
in-line four-cylinder engine, mounted behind the driver.

An upgraded turbocharger, new internal hardware and new Bosch software have boosted it to almost 300kW of power, giving it a screamingly good power-to-weight ratio.

Only 600 will be built for worldwide demand and at this stage we are not aware of anyone ordering one in SA, but you never know.

