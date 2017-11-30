Dallara is one of the most famous names in the automotive industry. It has built Indy cars, Formula 1 cars and race cars for many racing series and almost every famous driver has raced one at some time or other.

Now the company has built its own road car, the Stradale. This isn’t its first dabble in road cars, though it’s the first to bear its own name.

Its carbon-fibre tub expertise was used for the Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, the Ferrari Enzo, the Maserati MC12, the KTM X-Bow, the Renault RS 01 and even the Alfa Romeo 4C.