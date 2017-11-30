A muscular body, a newly developed five-cylinder engine and an unmistakable sound – that’s what you get in the Audi TT RS Coupé, the most powerful TT yet brought out by Audi Sport.

The new Matrix OLED rear lights underscore the compact sports car’s position as a technology leader in its segment.

Impressive performance: the new five-cylinder engine

A jury of international motor journalists voted the 2.5 TFSI “Engine of the Year” seven times in a row. Now Audi has upped the ante and developed the five-cylinder engine in all areas – with lightweight aluminium construction measures, reduced internal friction and increased power delivery.

As a result, the turbo engine gains a good 17% increase in performance at an unchanged capacity of 2,480cc. At 294 kW, it is more powerful than ever before. The engine’s maximum torque of 480 Nm is available between 1,700 rpm and 5,850 rpm.

The TT RS Coupé accelerates from 0km/h to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, which corresponds to the performance of a supercar. Audi can govern the top speed at 250km/h or raise it to 280km/h on request.

Despite the increased performance, the fuel consumption of the TT RS Coupé is just 8.2 litres per 100km. At less than 50cm in length, the 2.5 TFSI engine is compact and 26kg lighter than the previous model.