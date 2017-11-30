Athletically streamlined: the exterior design
Large air inlets, a Singleframe grille with a newly designed honeycomb pattern and quattro logo, and two large, oval exhaust tailpipes – the new TT RS Coupé exudes concentrated power. Along the flanks, aerodynamically shaped side sills emphasise the sporty design.
The new model measures 4.19m long, 1.83m wide and 1.34m high.
The TT RS is available with either a fixed rear wing or a retractable rear spoiler. Depending on customer preference, both are offered at no additional cost.
Inspired by racing cars: the cockpit
The cockpit with its slim instrument panel has clean lines and is neatly laid out. Controls and display are focused completely on the driver. Particularly striking are the round air vents, which occupy a central position in the panel and house the controls for the standard deluxe automatic air conditioning.
All information is displayed as standard on the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit with 12.3-inch screen. The driver can choose from three views, including a special RS screen that highlights the tachometer and provides information on tyre pressure, torque and G-force, among other things. The tachometer also serves as a shift indicator.
For the first time in the RS portfolio, the RS sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles has two satellite controls for turning the engine on and off as well as the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, in addition to multifunction buttons. The driver can influence the exhaust flap control and thus the engine sound via the sound button on the centre console.
In summary, drivers can control all important functions without having to take their hands off the steering wheel – just like in a race car.
The RS-specific seat upholstery in V-perforated fine Nappa leather, also in diamond pattern, is even more stylish and standard on the new model. It is available in three colour combinations: black/grey, black/red or Murillo brown.
The optional RS design package in red sets colour accents in the interior, including on the air vents, seat belts and floor mats, with the RS logo. This includes a leather package that additionally upgrades elements of the interior to complete the premium cockpit.
The new Audi TT RS is a sports car with a high level of everyday usability. The luggage compartment offers a basic capacity of 305 litres, which can be increased to 712 litres by folding down the rear seat backs.