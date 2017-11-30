The Audi TT RS Coupé
The Audi TT RS Coupé
Image: Supplied/Audi South Africa

A muscular body, a newly developed five-cylinder engine and an unmistakable sound – that’s what you get in the Audi TT RS Coupé, the most powerful TT yet brought out by Audi Sport. 

The new Matrix OLED rear lights underscore the compact sports car’s position as a technology leader in its segment.

Impressive performance: the new five-cylinder engine

A jury of international motor journalists voted the 2.5 TFSI “Engine of the Year” seven times in a row. Now Audi has upped the ante and developed the five-cylinder engine in all areas – with lightweight aluminium construction measures, reduced internal friction and increased power delivery.

As a result, the turbo engine gains a good 17% increase in performance at an unchanged capacity of 2,480cc. At 294 kW, it is more powerful than ever before. The engine’s maximum torque of 480 Nm is available between 1,700 rpm and 5,850 rpm.

The TT RS Coupé accelerates from 0km/h to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, which corresponds to the performance of a supercar. Audi can govern the top speed at 250km/h or raise it to 280km/h on request.

Despite the increased performance, the fuel consumption of the TT RS Coupé is just 8.2 litres per 100km. At less than 50cm in length, the 2.5 TFSI engine is compact and 26kg lighter than the previous model.

Image: Supplied/Audi SA

For the best traction and driving pleasure: the quattro drive

The power of the 2.5 TFSI engine flows via a seven-speed S tronic, which shifts at lightning speed, to the quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

Its multi-plate clutch distributes power fully variably between the two axles. This ensures strong grip and plenty of driving pleasure. Wheel-selective torque control makes handling even more agile and safe. 

The driver can use the Audi drive select system to influence the quattro drive and other components such as the steering, S tronic, engine characteristic and exhaust flaps. The four modes available for this are comfort, auto, dynamic and individual.

Watch the highlights video below:

 

Pure dynamics: the chassis

In addition to its low weight, the Audi TT RS has its sporty chassis to thank for its outstanding handling. The progressive steering with RS-specific tuning provides close contact with the road and makes it a pleasure to drive challenging winding stretches.

At the front axle, ventilated and perforated steel discs are in action behind the standard 19-inch wheels – or 20-inch forged lightweight wheels as an option. Alternatively, lighter and particularly abrasion-resistant carbon-fibre ceramic discs are available at an additional cost.

At the back, a steel monoblock disc is used. As an option, Audi supplies the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive dampers in magnetic ride technology. In this case, the damping characteristic can be influenced electronically. The control technology is integrated into the Audi drive select dynamic handling system.

New: Matrix OLED lights

For the first time in a series-production Audi, Matrix OLED (organic light emitting diode) technology is used in the rear lights as an option. These emit an extremely homogeneous and precise light.

The light does not cast any harsh shadows and does not require any reflectors. This makes the OLEDs in 3D design efficient, lightweight and visually impressive. Each rear light contains four wafer-thin units that become smaller from the inside out. The biggest bears the TT logo and the four Audi rings.

The TT RS has LED rear lights with dynamic indicators and LED headlights as standard. Alternatively, the latter are available as intelligently controlled Matrix LED units.

Image: Supplied/Audi SA

Athletically streamlined: the exterior design

Large air inlets, a Singleframe grille with a newly designed honeycomb pattern and quattro logo, and two large, oval exhaust tailpipes – the new TT RS Coupé exudes concentrated power. Along the flanks, aerodynamically shaped side sills emphasise the sporty design. 

The new model measures 4.19m long, 1.83m wide and 1.34m high.

The TT RS is available with either a fixed rear wing or a retractable rear spoiler. Depending on customer preference, both are offered at no additional cost.

Inspired by racing cars: the cockpit

The cockpit with its slim instrument panel has clean lines and is neatly laid out. Controls and display are focused completely on the driver. Particularly striking are the round air vents, which occupy a central position in the panel and house the controls for the standard deluxe automatic air conditioning.

All information is displayed as standard on the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit with 12.3-inch screen. The driver can choose from three views, including a special RS screen that highlights the tachometer and provides information on tyre pressure, torque and G-force, among other things. The tachometer also serves as a shift indicator.

For the first time in the RS portfolio, the RS sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles has two satellite controls for turning the engine on and off as well as the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, in addition to multifunction buttons. The driver can influence the exhaust flap control and thus the engine sound via the sound button on the centre console. 

In summary, drivers can control all important functions without having to take their hands off the steering wheel – just like in a race car.

The RS-specific seat upholstery in V-perforated fine Nappa leather, also in diamond pattern, is even more stylish and standard on the new model. It is available in three colour combinations: black/grey, black/red or Murillo brown.

The optional RS design package in red sets colour accents in the interior, including on the air vents, seat belts and floor mats, with the RS logo. This includes a leather package that additionally upgrades elements of the interior to complete the premium cockpit. 

The new Audi TT RS is a sports car with a high level of everyday usability. The luggage compartment offers a basic capacity of 305 litres, which can be increased to 712 litres by folding down the rear seat backs.

Image: Supplied/Audi SA

Best entertainment: infotainment

Audi offers a range of high-end infotainment technology. The options include MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, including free text search and natural language voice control.

Using the Audi phone box, compatible cellphones can be charged inductively and paired with the on-board antenna for optimal reception. The Audi smartphone interface displays selected apps from the cellphone directly in the Audi virtual cockpit.

The Audi virtual cockpit with its 12.3-inch TFT monitor has a resolution of 1,440 x 540 pixels and presents all information in detailed, elaborately rendered graphics. The virtual dial instruments, for example, are refreshed 60 times per second so that the motion of the needles is absolutely fluid, even under full acceleration. The optional Bang & Olufsen Sound System provides excellent sound on board.

Standard equipment

The following equipment is offered on the Audi TT RS Coupé as standard:

  • 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels
  • Four-way lumbar support
  • Aluminium look in interior, including aluminium race inlays
  • Front and rear spoiler in body colour
  • Audi drive select
  • Audi music interface
  • Audi virtual cockpit
  • Audi sound system
  • Bluetooth interface
  • Cornering and poor weather light
  • Cruise control
  • Comfort key
  • Deluxe automatic air conditioning
  • Driver and front passenger airbag with front passenger airbag deactivation
  • Exterior mirror housings in matt aluminium look
  • Electric seat adjustment with pneumatic adjustment
  • Front S sports seats in fine Nappa leather trim with diamond stitching and RS embossing
  • Indirect tyre-pressure monitoring system
  • Interior mirror with automatic anti-glare action
  • Isofix child seat mounting for passenger and rear seat
  • Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel, three-spoke, flat-bottomed, with shift paddles
  • LED headlights with range control including dynamic turn signals at rear
  • LED rear lights with dynamic indicator
  • Light/rain sensor
  • Lighting package
  • MMI Navigation plus
  • Parking system plus with selective display
  • Audi quattro
  • RS sports exhaust system
  • RS suspension
  • Side airbags at front and head airbag system
  • Start/stop system

Pricing and timing

The Audi TT RS Coupé is priced at R963,000, standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and inclusive of all taxes. Launched in November, it is exclusively available at Audi Sport dealerships in South Africa. 

This article was paid for by Audi.

Read more about Audi

A new form of V6 power: Audi RS 5 Coupé comes to SA

SPONSORED | Featuring stunning design and a powerful engine, this vehicle has it all
Cars, Bikes & Boats
7 days ago

Audi Sport: born on the track, built for the road

SPONSORED | Audi Sport is the embodiment of perfectionism, performance and adrenaline-induced goosebumps
Cars, Bikes & Boats
19 days ago

The power of quattro: how Audi’s powerful technology evolved with time

SPONSORED | The technology is fitted in the high-performance R8 and RS models in the Audi Sport range
Cars, Bikes & Boats
1 month ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.