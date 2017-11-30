2) ECLIPSE, $1.5-BILLION
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is famed for sparing no expense on his football club, Chelsea, nor on his yacht, which is the second-most expensive in the world. The Eclipse, built by Blohm + Voss of Hamburg, overshadows some of the other super liners not only in fittings, but also in size. It has 24 guest cabins, several hot tubs, and a mini submarine, as well as a disco room and two helicopter pads. Unwelcome guests are deterred by the intruder-detection and missile-defence systems.