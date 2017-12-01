Drive to the office in the morning and chances are you might be just a little envious as a motorbike scythes past you in the traffic while you sit crawling along. While it could be a commuter bike or even a Harley, you are likely to see at least one BMW GS model.

The GS first made its debut back in 2007 and since then it has become not only a premium lifestyle bike for those who like a bit of weekend adventure biking, but also the choice of those who want a strong and high-riding bike to make their way through the daily traffic.

Now BMW Motorrad has redesigned and re-engineered its middle-class GS models, the F750 and the F850, which are expected in SA in the second quarter of 2018.