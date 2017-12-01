The new BMW F750 GS and F850 GS models
The new BMW F750 GS and F850 GS models
Image: Motorrad

Drive to the office in the morning and chances are you might be just a little envious as a motorbike scythes past you in the traffic while you sit crawling along. While it could be a commuter bike or even a Harley, you are likely to see at least one BMW GS model.

The GS first made its debut back in 2007 and since then it has become not only a premium lifestyle bike for those who like a bit of weekend adventure biking, but also the choice of those who want a strong and high-riding bike to make their way through the daily traffic.

Now BMW Motorrad has redesigned and re-engineered its middle-class GS models, the F750 and the F850, which are expected in SA in the second quarter of 2018.

The company says that its F750 GS is designed for riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, copious power availability, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities. Then there is the new F850 GS, which besides offering more power and torque, features more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with increased off-road ability.

BMW says that its main development focus was to create an increase in both power and torque.

In addition, special attention was given to reducing fuel consumption levels. Displacement is 853cc and the power output of the F750 is 57kW at 7,500r/min and 70kW at 8,250r/min on the F850.

APPEALING SOUND

The engineers set out to achieve a powerful and emotionally appealing sound by employing a crankshaft with a 90° journal offset and a 270°/450° firing interval. Unwanted vibrations are absorbed by the new engine’s two counterbalance shafts. A self-amplifying, antihopping clutch provides a discernible reduction in the hand clutch operating force while the drop in engine drag torque also enhances safety. Power transmission to the rear wheel comes from a six-speed gearbox with secondary drive now positioned on the left-hand side.

The riding modes Road and Rain plus ABS and ASC (automatic stability control) are standard while professional riding modes are available as optional equipment. These include Dynamic, Enduro and Enduro Pro modes (the latter only available on the F850 GS) and the DTC (dynamic traction control) and banking capable ABS Pro.

The bridge frame of the new GS models is made of deep-drawn, welded components. It integrates the two-cylinder in-line engine as a co-supporting element and BMW says this offers benefits in terms of torsional rigidity and robustness.

Both models get a new look with BMW describing them as having a more dynamic and masculine design. There are also new derivatives including a Rallye model.

This article was originally published by the Business Day.

