The company says that its F750 GS is designed for riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, copious power availability, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities. Then there is the new F850 GS, which besides offering more power and torque, features more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with increased off-road ability.
BMW says that its main development focus was to create an increase in both power and torque.
In addition, special attention was given to reducing fuel consumption levels. Displacement is 853cc and the power output of the F750 is 57kW at 7,500r/min and 70kW at 8,250r/min on the F850.
APPEALING SOUND
The engineers set out to achieve a powerful and emotionally appealing sound by employing a crankshaft with a 90° journal offset and a 270°/450° firing interval. Unwanted vibrations are absorbed by the new engine’s two counterbalance shafts. A self-amplifying, antihopping clutch provides a discernible reduction in the hand clutch operating force while the drop in engine drag torque also enhances safety. Power transmission to the rear wheel comes from a six-speed gearbox with secondary drive now positioned on the left-hand side.