With its high-tech suspension, a new five-cylinder engine with best-in-class performance and a sharper look, the all-new Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback are at the top of their class.

RS-specific interior details and the unmatched sound of the 2.5 TFSI engine complete the emotional driving experience.

The five-cylinder engine is a legendary element of Audi’s DNA. Now, with 294 kW, it will take up pole position worldwide – not only in the RS 3 Sportback but also in the RS 3 Sedan. Both models offer customers an attractive entry into the RS world.

The Audi RS 3 Sportback has a successful history in South Africa. The first generation, produced in limited numbers for global distribution, redefined the segment. Audi South Africa delivered 174 of those units in the local market. It was followed by the second generation in 2015, which sold 265 units.