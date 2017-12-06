Interior and infotainment
Distinctive lines, clear ergonomics and high-quality craftsmanship: the dark-toned interior of the compact RS models captivates with an atmosphere of cultivated dynamism. It welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated door sills bearing the RS 3 logos as a standard feature.
Technical materials underline the cool, sporty character while soft surfaces provide for noblesse. The Sedan is equipped with sport seats in black fine Nappa leather, with contrast stitching in grey or red creating a visual highlight. Alternatively, RS sport seats with sharply contoured side bolsters and integrated head restraints are also available. Their covers are quilted in a diamond pattern and colour perforated.
Also available on the RS 3 is the optional Audi virtual cockpit, optimised to the RS model by shifting the rev counter to the centre. The optional RS design package emphasises the air vents with red accent rings and creates further visual highlights using contrast stitching. The door trim inserts are made of Alcantara while the pedals and footrest are in stainless steel.
The flat hierarchies and intelligently linked context menus make the operation of the RS 3 Sedan intuitive and ergonomic. The driver can reach often-used functions in a few steps. The main control element is the round rotary/push-button control on the console of the centre tunnel, which also has an additional joystick function in conjunction with the MMI navigation. In the case of MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, the surface of the rotary/push-button control features a touchpad.
Optionally available in combination with the MMI navigation plus is also the Audi smartphone interface, which integrates selected apps into the car using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This includes, among others, applications for telephone and streaming services that appear in a separate MMI menu.
Attractive supplementary components complete the infotainment line-up. The Audi phone box wirelessly links the smartphone to the vehicle’s antenna, guaranteeing optimum reception. It also charges the mobile phone inductively using the Qi standard. The Bang & Olufsen sound system fills the interior with 705W of music power using 14 loudspeakers. Anodised aluminium elements decorate the bezels of the woofers, while LED light guides emit white light.
Standard equipment
The following equipment will be offered on the Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback as standard:
- 19” alloy Audi Sport wheels
- Four-link rear suspension
- Acoustic windscreen
- Aluminium matt styling package
- Audi drive select
- Audi music interface and sound system
- Bluetooth interface
- Brake-pad wear indicator
- Cruise control
- Deluxe automatic air conditioning
- Driver & front passenger airbag with knee airbag & front passenger airbag deactivation
- Driver information system with colour display
- Electronic stabilisation program
- Exterior mirror housings in matt aluminium look
- Fine Nappa leather trim with contrasting stitching
- Front sports seats with height adjustment and retractable thigh support
- Folding rear-seat back
- Indirect tire-pressure monitoring system
- Inlays in 3D-design Optic titanium grey
- Interior mirror with automatic anti-glare action
- Isofix child seat mounting for outer rear seat & passenger seat
- LED headlights & taillights including dynamic indicators
- Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel, three-spoke, flat-bottomed, with shift paddles
- Lighting package
- Parking system plus with selective display
- Sports suspension
- Start/stop system
- Storage compartment and luggage compartment package
- Tyre repair kit
- Pedals and footrest in stainless steel
- Progressive steering
- Audi quattro
- Rear fog lights
- Rear spoiler
- RS bumpers
- RS sports exhaust system
- Scuff plates in door apertures (illuminated)
- Separate daytime running lights
- Side airbags at front and head airbag system
Pricing
The Audi RS3 range will be priced as follows, standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and inclusive of all taxes:
- Audi RS3 Sedan 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic: R925,500
- Audi RS3 Sportback 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic: R895,500
