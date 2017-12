Interior and infotainment

Distinctive lines, clear ergonomics and high-quality craftsmanship: the dark-toned interior of the compact RS models captivates with an atmosphere of cultivated dynamism. It welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated door sills bearing the RS 3 logos as a standard feature.

Technical materials underline the cool, sporty character while soft surfaces provide for noblesse. The Sedan is equipped with sport seats in black fine Nappa leather, with contrast stitching in grey or red creating a visual highlight. Alternatively, RS sport seats with sharply contoured side bolsters and integrated head restraints are also available. Their covers are quilted in a diamond pattern and colour perforated.

Also available on the RS 3 is the optional Audi virtual cockpit, optimised to the RS model by shifting the rev counter to the centre. The optional RS design package emphasises the air vents with red accent rings and creates further visual highlights using contrast stitching. The door trim inserts are made of Alcantara while the pedals and footrest are in stainless steel.

The flat hierarchies and intelligently linked context menus make the operation of the RS 3 Sedan intuitive and ergonomic. The driver can reach often-used functions in a few steps. The main control element is the round rotary/push-button control on the console of the centre tunnel, which also has an additional joystick function in conjunction with the MMI navigation. In the case of MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, the surface of the rotary/push-button control features a touchpad.

Optionally available in combination with the MMI navigation plus is also the Audi smartphone interface, which integrates selected apps into the car using Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This includes, among others, applications for telephone and streaming services that appear in a separate MMI menu.

Attractive supplementary components complete the infotainment line-up. The Audi phone box wirelessly links the smartphone to the vehicle’s antenna, guaranteeing optimum reception. It also charges the mobile phone inductively using the Qi standard. The Bang & Olufsen sound system fills the interior with 705W of music power using 14 loudspeakers. Anodised aluminium elements decorate the bezels of the woofers, while LED light guides emit white light.

Standard equipment

The following equipment will be offered on the Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback as standard:

19” alloy Audi Sport wheels

Four-link rear suspension

Acoustic windscreen

Aluminium matt styling package

Audi drive select

Audi music interface and sound system

Bluetooth interface

Brake-pad wear indicator

Cruise control

Deluxe automatic air conditioning

Driver & front passenger airbag with knee airbag & front passenger airbag deactivation

Driver information system with colour display

Electronic stabilisation program

Exterior mirror housings in matt aluminium look

Fine Nappa leather trim with contrasting stitching

Front sports seats with height adjustment and retractable thigh support

Folding rear-seat back

Indirect tire-pressure monitoring system

Inlays in 3D-design Optic titanium grey

Interior mirror with automatic anti-glare action

Isofix child seat mounting for outer rear seat & passenger seat

LED headlights & taillights including dynamic indicators

Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel, three-spoke, flat-bottomed, with shift paddles

Lighting package

Parking system plus with selective display

Sports suspension

Start/stop system

Storage compartment and luggage compartment package

Tyre repair kit

Pedals and footrest in stainless steel

Progressive steering

Audi quattro

Rear fog lights

Rear spoiler

RS bumpers

RS sports exhaust system

Scuff plates in door apertures (illuminated)

Separate daytime running lights

Side airbags at front and head airbag system

Pricing

The Audi RS3 range will be priced as follows, standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and inclusive of all taxes:

Audi RS3 Sedan 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic: R925,500

Audi RS3 Sportback 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic: R895,500

This article was paid for by Audi.