It had to happen: The Champagne packaging that doubles as a smart phone speaker to set the scene for a party. Right?

French Champagne maison Lanson has launched the new limited-edition packaging design concept just in time for the holidays – and seriously luxurious beach picnics. It’s essentially packaging for the bottle of exquisite bubbles inside, but with a special resonance system, which means the packaging doubles as a portable speaker when you insert your smart phone.

The Lanson music box is available from Norman Goodfellows, Ultra Liquors and selected bottle stores.

