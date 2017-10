It's always a delight when old favourites are given a makeover, and the revamped Upstairs @ Arbour section at Arbour Café and Courtyard is a fabulous addition to the space.

Former owner and food stylist Robyn Timson Moss, who designed the new take-home and function menus, is very excited about the new section. ”It ’s really good for private parties, tables of 30, small cocktail parties, and whatnot,” she says. After the enchanting launch, held on a balmy Jozi evening, we can only agree!