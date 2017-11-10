The Light Side cafe is open from 7am and will be serving various breakfast bruschettas on sourdough with FD coffee and pressed juices. During my visit, Roake was head bopping away to the addictive Littlegig 2017 playlist to give you an idea of the quality tunes and vibe. Starting at noon – the lunchtime service is the main affair – Roake will be plating a four-course vegan tasting menu that comes paired with a Provence-style glass of Rosalie rosé.

Much like an art exhibition, the The Light Side installation will not be around for long and, come January, there will be a totally new transformation. This upstairs section, will continue to mirror Roake’s moods, inspirations and sensualities, and will be matched to the passing seasons.

The Light Side is enjoying an enthusiastic response from the creative troupe and there’s serious anticipation for what the 1st of February will bring? A little birdie hinted at an Afro-centric collaboration between Roake and renowned colour-crazy Durban artist Derrick Nxumalo – so watch this Space.