The multi-accomplished Neil Roake is something of a food, design and retail legend in South Africa. And the man behind The Space concept store, countless restaurants and award-winning cookbooks is doing it again.

Roake’s Cape Town design space NOW SHOWING opened with the Dark Side theme for winter. With the sun high in the sky, the theme has changed to the Light Side and there’s a whole new selection of fashion, gifts and collectibles – an exciting new retail concept that we’re sure the holiday crowds are going to love.