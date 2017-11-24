Amuse-bouche entrée
Mini apple, candied orange, dried apricot and liquorice
Served with Rémy Martin VSOP
Entrée
Fire roasted cauliflower, grilled kale, pickled cauliflower, beurre noisette emulsion, walnut dressing
Amuse-bouche main
Fresh fig, dark chocolate tru e, plum, fig marmalade, to ee, toasted bread and butterscotch
Served with Rémy Martin 1738
Main
Grilled pork belly, braised cheek, smoked raisin purée, cumin molé, green olive, carrot
Amuse-bouche desert
Parmesan cube, chocolate macaroon, plum, cinnamon milk tartlet, honeycomb and hazelnut
Served with Rémy Martin XO
Dessert
Chocolate mousse, yuzu gel, spiced biscuit, burnt orange