Why is it called Rémy Martin VSOP "Fine Champagne" Cognac? This term geographically identifies the origin of the grapes for this specific Cognac. Rémy Martin VSOP is a blend of brandies made from grapes solely from two sub-regions of the two "Champagnes". Rémy Martin sources its grapes from two areas called Grand Champagne and Petit Champagne where the most expensive grapes are grown. The chalky soil here produces the highest quality grapes. Cognac is aged in barrels and the brown(ish) color is from the wood.

What am I looking for in the taste? VSOP is smooth and doesn’t bite. The pale, hard chalky soil where the grapes that make this particular Cognac give it its signature taste. The reason Cognac is aged in barrels is to get the maximum flavour and smooth taste out of the grapes.

How do you pair Cognac with food? Introducing his Rémy Martin menu, David Higgs said pairing food with Cognac could be tricky because these were high spirits with big flavours. Plus, when you cook with fire and Cognac, the process absorbs a lot of the alcohol that you get from the spirit.

What makes for a perfect Rémy and food pairing? Serving the entrée of fire-roasted cauliflower was probably one of our best pairings because you can taste the fire.

Rémy and fruit: The lighter Remy Martin VSOP was paired with a fruit-based amuse-bouche. It was light on the tongue and appropriately gentle with the fruity taste.