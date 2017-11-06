South African whisky lovers are in for a special treat this Christmas thanks to international whisky leader Johnnie Walker.

The Scotch whisky maker has collaborated with renowned US artist Tristan Eaton to create a unique design for each of its trademark whiskies, from Johnnie Walker Red Label and the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label to the brand’s pinnacle blend, Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker has been shared between friends and families for nearly 200 years. These limited editions of its range of award-winning whiskies will make meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones who appreciate both great whisky and wonderful design.

Eaton’s designs were inspired by the heritage of Johnnie Walker and the flavours and aromas found in the whisky maker’s range of award-winning blends, including the aromas of crisp cut grass and fresh fruit found in Johnnie Walker Green Label and the smooth, creamy and honeyed notes in Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

“There are a lot of similarities between what I do as an artist and what the Johnnie Walker blenders do,” said Eaton. “We’re on a search for quality. We’re trying to find a way to master raw materials to create a final product that people will enjoy and connect with.”

He added: “Enjoying whisky should be an experience for all the senses. These limited-edition gift packs are perfect for people with a keen interest in art and whisky.

“They are celebratory and fun but I hope there’s something there visually for hardcore whisky connoisseurs about how we took this flavour and represented it visually, so they can discover how it looks the way it tastes.”

The limited-edition Johnnie Walker Artist Series packs are being released in time for the festive season and will be available at leading bottle stores ranging from R199 for the Red Label gift pack to R2,000 for the pinnacle Blue Label.

This article was paid for by Johnnie Walker.