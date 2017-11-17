The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc
The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc
Image: Supplied

Bar Roc at Ellerman House in Cape Town is reserved for guests of the elegant Ellerman House in Bantry Bay, but it’s almost certainly set to be the most chic gathering place of the summer.

The exquisite design by Adam Court of Okha Design, the contemporary look and feel, and the world-class art, combined with the unparalleled setting overlooking the Atlantic coastline, makes Bar Roc the most beautiful place to meet friends for an after-work or preparty drink.

We love the mix of glamorous brass and brutal black finishes, and the luxurious velvet chairs — this is definitely one worth checking in for.

You might also like...

People travel far and wide to visit Durban's secret gin bar

This pop-up bar in Durban North is proving to be a sensation with the G&T-quaffing public, writes Shelley Seid
Navigator
21 days ago

We taste test Marrow, Cape Town’s new broth spot

We continue to look into the bowl-based trend and taste our way through the menu of Cape Town’s newest broth based establishment, Marrow, in the city ...
Navigator
1 month ago

Cape Town’s heritage preserved

The historic Heritage Sqaure in the city bowl of Cape Town has been undergoing a mass restoration. Gwynne Conlyn shares the history behind it, and ...
Navigator
1 month ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.