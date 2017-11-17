The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc

Bar Roc at Ellerman House in Cape Town is reserved for guests of the elegant Ellerman House in Bantry Bay, but it’s almost certainly set to be the most chic gathering place of the summer.

The exquisite design by Adam Court of Okha Design, the contemporary look and feel, and the world-class art, combined with the unparalleled setting overlooking the Atlantic coastline, makes Bar Roc the most beautiful place to meet friends for an after-work or preparty drink.

We love the mix of glamorous brass and brutal black finishes, and the luxurious velvet chairs — this is definitely one worth checking in for.