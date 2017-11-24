The fourth floor of 54 on Bath hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, has always been something special.

Set right in the middle of a rapidly expanding Rosebank retail and office precinct, this little lawned rooftop garden with its quaint single-lane pool has always been something of a sanctuary for business and pleasure escapes. And this exclusive country club atmosphere of 54 on Bath has just gone up a notch with the opening of the new champagne bar and garden by Maison Perrier-Jouët.

The delicate Art Nouveau anemones in green, white and gold that adorn the Perrier-Jouët bottle are just the perfect decorative complement to this elegant space. And the juice inside the bottle isn’t half bad either!