Prestige cuvées Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque
Prestige cuvées Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque
Image: Supplied

The fourth floor of 54 on Bath hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, has always been something special.

Set right in the middle of a rapidly expanding Rosebank retail and office precinct, this little lawned rooftop garden with its quaint single-lane pool has always been something of a sanctuary for business and pleasure escapes. And this exclusive country club atmosphere of 54 on Bath has just gone up a notch with the opening of the new champagne bar and garden by Maison Perrier-Jouët.

The delicate Art Nouveau anemones in green, white and gold that adorn the Perrier-Jouët bottle are just the perfect decorative complement to this elegant space. And the juice inside the bottle isn’t half bad either!

The bar will be serving a selection of Perrier-Jouët champagnes that is unrivalled in South Africa – notably the highly sought-after prestige cuvées Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque and my favourite the Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé.

The Perrier-Jouët bar is one of only three in South Africa and certainly set to become one of our favourite summer haunts.

You might also like...

The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc

Bar Roc at Ellerman House in Cape Town is reserved for guests of the elegant Ellerman House in Bantry Bay, but it’s almost certainly set to be the ...
Navigator
7 days ago

Weylandts delivers a mall experience like no other in Sandton

The new Weylandts store is modeled on a boutique hotel experience, complete with champagne bar
Style
3 days ago

People travel far and wide to visit Durban's secret gin bar

This pop-up bar in Durban North is proving to be a sensation with the G&T-quaffing public, writes Shelley Seid
Navigator
28 days ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.