A new summer pop-up haunt proves that nothing beats word-of-mouth. The aptly named Gin Dock, situated at the dock of the bay, has taken up residency at the Scheryn Pavilion, the space that previously held the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa pop-up gallery.

The Gin Dock, located on the edge of the bridge that crosses over to the Cape Grace Hotel, enjoys spectacular views of the marina, the Grain Silo, the iconic clock tower, and Table Mountain, making it an obvious stop for all tourists visiting the Mother City. Thankfully, it is less obvious reasons that launched The Gin Dock into the pantheon of noteworthy summer pop-ups. The fact that the bar is a three-way (Geometric Gin, Hope on Hopkins, and A Mari) collaboration between three distinctly different but equally remarkable gins is one of them. Secondly, there is the fact that the bar not only offers one-on-one tastings of the gins, but also that patrons can do this with the actual makers of the craft spirit. Lastly, one of the major catalysts for such a speedy adoption of the concept is the bar’s manager — celebrated mixologist and international drinks consultant Raphael Cristini. Cristini was head-hunted from abroad, where he was on a drinks consulting contract in France and the United Arab Emirates; he returned home to develop the menu and run the pop-up for three months.