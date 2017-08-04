From the sourcing of Kewpie to the raw linen server aprons, nothing is left to chance and that can be uncommon in this part of the world. But then there are other things that really work here – excellent local ingredients. For instance, the tofu is hand made to order. The beef and chicken is grass fed and free range and the veggies naturally come from local farmers.
“I know that I'm able to offer the best of the best of local,” he says. And what about in season when the queues streak out the door? “I've worked out my capacity and when we're sold out, we're sold out,” he says. “Hopefully you'll come back the next day.”
As golden cats wave from the corners and bowl after bowl of poke goes out, it's clear The Golden Palm concept works and while for now it may be a mere thirty square metres in Plett, it's easy to envisage national expansion. Especially with a hashtag like #noodleinyourface.