“The whole place was going to be white and gold,” says the chef. “But then we went to Bali and were blown away by how well restaurants and shops are fitted. People are really given an experience. It’s not just about good food and good service, it’s about really being immersed in the vision, being transported beyond yourself. If eating out is a treat and I believe it is, then it really needs to be a something special.”

Enter the shop and the wallpaper hits you bang in the middle of your forehead. A wild scene of tigers and toucans, frangipanis and delicious monsters, it sears in golds and greens, picking up the warm wooden tables (albeit there are only three) and the gold pressed bar. This is eccentric, it's wild and it works. Most likely because it is so small with immaculate attention to detail.