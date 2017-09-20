“I always loved food, I would always eat something, I would never turn my nose up at it and I was amazed at what he had done with his life. He was an orphan and started working in a scullery at 12 and there he was knighted for having 12 restaurants which all have Michelin stars. 17 year old me was dumbfounded and wondered if I could maybe do the same.”
Ackerman was also the old boss of Luke Dale-Roberts, who would eventually inspire Hirsch with his pursuit of Korean flavours. In fact there is a lot of Asian influence in View’s new set menu. Profiles he picked up as he traveled through Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and India but only really honed when he started working in The Greenhouse in the Cape and the Test Kitchen.
“I just find that everyone has eaten a piece of steak or an egg before. It’s very normal to have these things. When a western palette is bombarded with Asian flavours it’s a lot different and quite nice.
This bombardment is acutely found in the first dish on that set menu called The Hen’s Egg. Here’s how he makes it:
This is like a play on an Eggs Florentine. We use all the components that are in the dish but just tweaked it slightly.
Instead of a potato or a rosti that you would normally have for breakfast, we do a sweet potato nest that sits around it. I line up discs of pre-prepped sweet potato and roll them up like in a roulade to slice them up.