The bases are flavoured with a cacophony of bones or a bevy of veg and boiled down for 20-40 hours or so, to then be topped with a fresh selection of ingredients from venison to turnip strips. If you want more bang for your buck you could always spring for an additional soft boiled egg, some chopped up bits of chorizo, or a sticky rice ball for a nominal R5 extra. The prices really are indeed fair even for a specialist “cool kid” Cape Town establishment. A bowl will only set you back R65.

They also sell it by the cup and have hopes that the growing overseas custom of replacing coffee with broth will make it down south. The word custom and not trend is used, as it is one of the oldest cuisines on earth.

“We found in our research that every culture has such a deep long history of bone broth, it’s the elixir of health,” says Williams. “It’s a shame that it may go the way of most trends that have a spotlight on them because people are fickle. And I know Cape Town: We are going to have to keep reinventing ourselves for people to continue to find us interesting but luckily the sky is the limit when it comes to reinterpreting this medium and we are excited for the challenge.”

Speaking about challenge, it has to be said: Brave are those who make water-based food in a drought crisis. Luckily it is so delicious that not one drop is wasted.

Here’s what we thought:

GREEN:

Broth ingredients: dashi broth, broccoli, parsley, kombu

Topped with: Steamed fish, steamed leek, tenderstem broccoli, fresh orange segments.

The clean dashi gives an ocean flavor and speaks of fish without being overtly fishy - even with the addition of soft steamed white fish. The broccoli colours the dish and adds clean green hits. Definitely has the cleanest taste of the bunch.

CLEAR:

Broth ingredients: clear bone broth, soy sauce

Topped with: roasted chicken, chorizo, spring onion, julienne carrot

-Although actually more brown in colour than "clear", the broth has a soothing depth to it from all the bones and veg that made it so. The broth is the hero but when you snack a sneaky piece of chorizo, the meaty flavour explodes in the best possible way.