Street View of Saigon Suzy
Street View of Saigon Suzy
Image: Supplied

With the festive season upon us, the Joburg social scene is definitely buzzing and we all want to know where the fresh spots are. I know I'm the type to want to know the latest spots with a vibe, good food and, most importantly, instagram-worthy backdrops and food presentation.

I had the pleasure of checking out Saigon Suzy with a few friends at their grand launch and this restaurant gets a yes from me!

"The restaurant was inspired by the pan Asian street food experience, a place where an undiscovered alley way could become a culinary adventure" says Tristan Du Plessis who designed this incredible escape. "The space is meant to feel like a world on its own, stepping off the sidewalk on Jan smuts into Saigon Suzy should feel like a transportive experience."

Tristan du Plessis (Left)
Tristan du Plessis (Left)
Image: Supplied

True to this description, Saigon Suzy is an absolute gem with a menu of mouth watering Asian cuisine that pays respect to the delicious food of this culture. Look out for street food favourites like Dim Sum, Bao, Pha Banh Mi, Bento, Ramen and Miso soup – all to be enjoyed under a canopy of hundreds of suspended antique Asian umbrellas – fail-proof instagram post material for sure.

Saigon Suzy’s refreshing cocktails will keep you asking for round after round and are perfect for the next part of this Asian experience. Grab your favourite and make your way upstairs to the utterly chic and cheeky ‘No Tell Motel’ secret Karaoke pods for you to choose your cheesiest jam and bolt out to "Sweet Caroline" or "Bohemian Rhapsody". And, yes, there are adorable and fun props for you dress up in too. We could have spent all night in these pods living our best vocal life.

However a breather was needed after all the dancing and what better way than chilling in a cherry blossom courtyard under the stars with sweet jams and engaging conversation to take you into the night.

This is without a doubt a great addition to the spectacular restaurants we are seeing pop up in the Rosebank area.

144 Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkwood, Johannesburg
Tel 011 327 6596

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.