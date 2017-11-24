With the festive season upon us, the Joburg social scene is definitely buzzing and we all want to know where the fresh spots are. I know I'm the type to want to know the latest spots with a vibe, good food and, most importantly, instagram-worthy backdrops and food presentation.

I had the pleasure of checking out Saigon Suzy with a few friends at their grand launch and this restaurant gets a yes from me!

"The restaurant was inspired by the pan Asian street food experience, a place where an undiscovered alley way could become a culinary adventure" says Tristan Du Plessis who designed this incredible escape. "The space is meant to feel like a world on its own, stepping off the sidewalk on Jan smuts into Saigon Suzy should feel like a transportive experience."