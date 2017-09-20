“Do you ever look at all the cool Cape Town brands on Instagram, and wish they were available in Joburg?” asks Sara-Jane Blackie, the brain behind the much loved Bloss & Co handbag brand. “Well that’s what we want to do here: Give everyone a chance to touch and feel, and really connect with these local labels.” And that’s just what their new store in Parkhurst feels like – a real life (perfectly curated) Instagram store.

The idea is to offer Joburg shoppers a mix of about four to six local brands from around the country, right on the bustling streets of Parkhurst. The new Bloss & Co space isn’t a pop up store, nor is it a showroom simply dedicated to their own handbag either. Instead, the space offers a delightful range of products handpicked by Sara-Jane for their individuality, quality and passionate creators. This month kicks off with an eclectic collection of locally produced skincare, baby clothes, sun hats, tea towels and even men’s swim-shorts.

AMAVI

Founded by Zita Mulwe and Kalika Painter, Amavi offers a range of adorable quality linen clothing and goodies for babies and kids. In Sara-Jane’s own words these locally made treats are as good as Jane Sews for kids”.

Image: Supplied

LULU & MARULA

Last month, Bloss & Co teamed up with Lulu & Marula, creating an Instagram giveaway of a limited-edition gift pack so it’s no surprise they’re sitting pretty in the new store. In fact, the gift pack (made up of the Refreshing Tonic Mist, Soothing Hand and Foot balm, Mint Lip Balm and a botanical Bloss & Co washbag) was so popular on Instagram that it’s now available in the store. Jesslynn Schlamm’s all-natural skincare range has fast become a cult classic in the Mother City, and we have no doubt Joburg shoppers will be rushing to get their hands on these skin-glowers too.

OWL IN THE MOSS

This Kwazulu Natal textile range was created by sisters-in-law, Carla (an interior designer) and Georgina Taylor (an artist). It’s their combined passion for textiles and fine art that brings the Owl in the Moss prints to life. A wide selection of tea towels and waiting-to-be-framed prints have been selected for purchase in the store.

Image: Supplied

CRYSTAL BIRCH

Haven’t yet heard of Crystal Birch hats? Look no further than the heads of the country’s most fashion conscious. There’s nothing conventional about Crystal or her daring collections. Pop into the store for an impressive offering of the coveted panama collection – and actually try them on for size.  

BLOSS & CO

Of course, the store is scattered with the headliner handbags, makeup bags and wash bags we’ve all come to love. Our must-have this month? The Bucket Bag: A new release that perfectly balances structure with slouchy to carry you from the office right through to the weekend.

Image: Supplied

TEMPLE OF REASON

And finally, something for the boys. Pick up a pair of boardies for your Significant Other while you’re here. This Cape Town-based label collaborates with artists and transforms their talent into a different medium – men’s swimwear. Each collection is created as a limited edition and a percentage of the profit goes to a charity of the artist’s choice. This just in:  Sara-Jane has revealed a collection of mini-me’s will soon be available in store too.

The sparkling new Bloss & Co. store will be open every day (except on weekends) from 9am – 4pm. Suite 3, Laura Court, Parkhurst. 13th Street & 4th Avenue.

