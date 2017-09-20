“Do you ever look at all the cool Cape Town brands on Instagram, and wish they were available in Joburg?” asks Sara-Jane Blackie, the brain behind the much loved Bloss & Co handbag brand. “Well that’s what we want to do here: Give everyone a chance to touch and feel, and really connect with these local labels.” And that’s just what their new store in Parkhurst feels like – a real life (perfectly curated) Instagram store.

The idea is to offer Joburg shoppers a mix of about four to six local brands from around the country, right on the bustling streets of Parkhurst. The new Bloss & Co space isn’t a pop up store, nor is it a showroom simply dedicated to their own handbag either. Instead, the space offers a delightful range of products handpicked by Sara-Jane for their individuality, quality and passionate creators. This month kicks off with an eclectic collection of locally produced skincare, baby clothes, sun hats, tea towels and even men’s swim-shorts.