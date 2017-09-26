Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent and Ralph Lauren are some of the greatest fashion designers of our times. And for the most part they stick to what they do best: Designing apparel and accessories, that is. But of late, there’s been a breakaway of some of the fashion houses into homeware. Why, you ask? Well why not? Fashion and homeware are one in the same, trend setters and style makers are as interested in expressing themselves through what they wear, as how they furnish their personal spaces. And, if you hanker after a Gucci leather jacket you’ll most likely love the same brand’s plates for your next dinner. It’s brand loyalty at its most stylish best.

Here are some of our current favourites topping the designer décor must-haves:

GUCCI

As Creative Director Alessandro Michele puts it best, the Gucci Décor collection is “simply another way to dress in Gucci.” Just launched, the comprehensive offering of smaller furniture items like side tables, screens and chairs plus accessories like cushions, crockery, scented candles and even wallpaper, have all been created in the same vibrant spirit and eclectic language of the brand’s apparel. For all its bohemian romanticism, abundant floral and animal references, the collection is a feast for the eyes.

Intended to be easy items that can be freely incorporated just about anywhere and along with your own existing homeware, the range features movable pieces like side tables and screens, in line with Michele’s ‘no rules’ approach. Some of our favourites include the lusciously coloured velvet and jacquard covered scatter cushions which feature bees, cats, snakes and tigers, some with a flirtatious tassel, others with ruffled border trims.

The range of four scents used in their candles and incense are also a win in our book, with fragrances like the rose inspired Inventum or the heady birch wood and beeswax scented Fumus carefully constructed by Michele.