FIRST IMPRESSION:

Apart from the excitement of finally laying my eyes on the much talked about Dyson that had been flooding my Instagram feed for months, the Dyson is like no other. Though it’s available in two colours, I love the eye-catching hot pink and grey combination and seriously want this bit of hair tech as part of my vanity table right away. Sporting a unique design never seen on any other hairdryer, the Dyson’s hollow, donut shaped, head is all accredited to the weight of the hairdryer being shifted from the top of the hairdryer to its shaft. It’s significantly lighter than conventional hairdryers, allowing for easier handling when styling and even weight distribution when holding.

LET’S TALK SOME TECH:

Everyone knows the screaming match that usually takes place when having your hair blow-dried but the Dyson allows you to catch up on the latest banter as it has the quietest and smallest motor ever put into a hairdryer. “We knew we wanted to move the motor into the handle. That was one of the main things, in order to significantly change the balance of the machine. We knew we had to really try to get as much light weight components at the top versus at the bottom,” said Brett Coulton, design manager in New Product Innovation at Dyson

“The motor originally started at 40mm in diameter and this one now is about 28.6mm so it’s just over an inch in size.”

Switching on the hair dryer for the first time – the force of the air moving through the dryer was very powerful due to the speed of the motor and the air multiplier tech that Dyson is known for. At only 27mm wide, a little bit smaller than an AA battery, the motor does not carry any of that metallic rattling that most dryers have that make anything in your surrounding environment inaudible.

THE EXPERIENCE:

“The hairdryer was tested on my weave and my first concern was that there was no heat protectant used on my hair prior to the blow out. The Dyson Supersonic does not exceed a heat temperature of 125 degrees as it’s been proved that irreversible heat damage occurs at a heat temperature of 150 degrees. The heat felt constant on my scalp with no overheating sensation that I usually get with other hairdryers, regardless of how close to the roots it got. It’s the most comfortable hair dry I have ever had. At the end of the blow dry, my hair felt very smooth and looked very shiny for days after the session, even without the use of any product.”