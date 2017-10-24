BLU LINE
“The ideal kitchen,” brand director Philip Richards believes is “one that is functional first and then customised with contrasting textures and materials, providing a neutral palette with various levels in the kitchen that bring the wow factor. The kitchen then becomes the interior anchor to the rest of the home.” Ultimately, that’s where this 15-year old local brand differentiates itself, in the interpretation of the space, and not simply the supply of components. Their kitchens are unashamedly modern, clean lined and bespoke, with functionality at their core and a range of contemporary materials like glass, metal, stone, concrete and wood.