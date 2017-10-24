FABRI

When asked how the nature of their kitchens has changed with time, Fabri business director Ricardo Sabino Costa explains: “Currently, clients are looking for kitchens that feel like part of the home, rather than a pristine space that looks very obviously like a kitchen.” For the 33-year-old Portuguese brand, kitchens are about quality, elegance and exclusivity with an approach to design that’s simple and timeless, but “aligned with the latest trends and reduced to the minimum but with all the necessary features,” he goes on. The Fabri team have a number of awards under their belt, the last of which was a nomination as one of 2016’s Most Innovative Companies in South Africa.