Designed by none other than brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, whose impressive client list includes brands like Vitra, Ligne Roset and Established & Sons, the Palissade furniture collection for HAY has at last made its way to SA shores.

Ever since Palissade’s 13 pieces of outdoor furniture were released they’ve become a cult favourite of design lovers for their pared back simplicity and gently curved form. While reminiscent of the garden furniture of country homes, Palissade’s light form and lack of decoration gives the range a contemporary appeal, and the fact that each piece is made from electro-galvanised steel gives them impressive longevity come rain or shine.

The collection of tables, chairs and benches comes in a selection of colours like anthracite, light grey and the perennial favourite olive. Find them at Créma Design.         

