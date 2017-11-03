The result is a collection of globally sourced, sensitively made, soulful fair trade product ranging from fashion and accessories, to body products and homeware all available through her brand The Storer. Rugs made by the Berber women of the Atlas mountains, some more than 50 years old and found in monthly markets; 99% homemade organic body products made by a woman in Portland, Oregon who was retrenched from her corporate gig. “When it comes to product made with love, you can feel the grain of the wood, the weave of the rugs, there’s a complexity to it that lacks in big retail,” she says.
A browse through her online store reveals Tamegroute pottery, brass trays and bowls, palm straw poufs, repurposed kilim clutch bags, tooled leather handbags, silk cushions and a treasure trove of other unique goods. “An object isn’t something that’s trending, to be discarded 2 or 6 months later; it’s something you have to contemplate, mull over, ask how it fits into your life,” she concludes.
While selling online is a tool she believes is powerful and right for the times, Lisa missed the very same element that she sought to seek in the first place…the human connection. Thus, her first store is opened its doors on Thursday 2 November.
- Unit 8, Block C, Willow Wood office Park, 220 cnr 3rd and Cedar Rd, Fourways, Johannesburg.