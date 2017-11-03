“A buyer would tell me they want ‘abc’…but there was no understanding of what happens on the other end of the chain, the origin,” The Storer’s Lisa Storer tells me over the din of Sanlam’s Handmade Contemporary Fair as we perch on a wooden bench. “I became discontent going into malls and seeing how consumers are dictated to around the things they have to have; there was a soullessness when I stood in my factory as well as in the retail stores.”

Having serviced the retail industry for around 15 years under her brand Maks and Blaze, Lisa’s work involved trend forecasting and sourcing and supplying fashion accessories for heavyweight retailers. But eventually, the hollowness of mall stores and their valueless offering made her stop, step back and walk the other away. “When I grew up we had small scale stores, with all sorts of amazing goods and friendly staff that made you feel like part of a community,” she reminisces, that sense of longing for soulfulness and human interaction telling of how she came to be where she is today.