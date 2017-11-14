Patinated Panels wallpaper, by Rebel Walls, R1,141.41 per square metre, from St Leger & Viney
Patinated Panels wallpaper, by Rebel Walls, R1,141.41 per square metre, from St Leger & Viney
Image: Supplied

If there's one colour that's done an about-turn in its lifetime, it has to be pink.

Surprisingly, pink wasn't always the coy, feminine colour it is today. In 18th century Europe, the hue was decidedly unisex and it was normal to find both men and women clad in rosy apparel.

Moving into the 19th century, it was more common to find little boys dressed in pink. Only as recently as the 1940s did marketing buffs set their sights on pink as a girly shade and change the colour's destiny forever.

Or did they? Step aside Hello Kitty and Barbie, pink has finally moved beyond the realm of kids' toys and declared itself one of the most on-trend colours for home décor.

"The reason this colour is coming through in décor, dress design and other disciplines is because we live in a world where we are overstimulated and stretched due to technology," says Claire Bond, colour expert and Plascon Spaces Showroom Brand Ambassador. "The more advanced technology gets, the more we lean towards that which is familiar, comfortable and nurturing."

Décor trends: Comfort zone

The current décor trends are steering us in a direction that soothes and appeals to the senses. Think curvaceous shapes, warm palettes, and handmade ...
Style
1 month ago

For Bond, this explains the appeal of the gentle colour, which she says is relaxing to the body and mind.

"What's more, as a generation, our millennials are less concerned about being judged and therefore express themselves in more individual ways," she says.

"Rather than slavishly keeping to safe, conventional colours, male and female millennials no longer see pink as gender-specific. They are comfortable using tints and shades of blush and soft pinks."

Interior designer Manini Rampola, owner of Detail'24, agrees. "People assume the colour pink is for women, but it actually creates a mystery and curiosity around the home that can be decidedly masculine."

McSorley's Wonderful Saloon bar cart, from R19,500, from Douglas & Co
McSorley's Wonderful Saloon bar cart, from R19,500, from Douglas & Co
Image: Supplied

When it comes to bringing pink into your home, Rampola recommends dabbling until you feel comfortable with the colour. "If you're unsure, start with small decorative items. Then move to bigger, bolder items such as furniture, a fridge or even a feature wall."

Bond says different shades of pink have different effects, so it's important to choose according to the mood you are trying to create. "The colours we surround ourselves with have a huge impact on our wellbeing. Brighter tones of pink such as fuchsia are energising and stimulate the nervous system, while pastel pink is calming and has been found to reduce anxiety."

It's safe to say that pink has developed more power than ever and is losing its gendered connotations. As Rampola says: "It evokes feelings of joy and lust that even men can relate to."

BRING PINK INTO YOUR HOMEClaire Bond, brand ambassador of Plascon Spaces Showroom, shares her tips

• Pale pink can instantly cool a very hot north-facing room in summer.

• Pale, calming pinks work well with LED lights.

• For a sophisticated open-plan living space, combine dusty pink walls with a navy blue couch and add patterned scatter cushions to accessorise.

• I recommend pink-lovers try Plascon's In the Mood. Or, if you're feeling brave and love vivid brights, my favourite pink is Fuschia Fizz.

You might also like...

How to wear 2017’s favourite colour – pink

Pink is back and here's how to wear it
Style
5 months ago

In conversation with food, retail and design maestro Neil Roake

He’s done it again: Neil Roake walks us through his newest retail concept in Cape Town: NOW SHOWING
Navigator
23 days ago

Craft over commodity and conscious retailing

New slow movement brand The Storer brings beauty to ethical retail…and we love it
Style
1 month ago

This article was originally published by the Sunday Times.You can view the original article here.

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.