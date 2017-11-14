If there's one colour that's done an about-turn in its lifetime, it has to be pink.

Surprisingly, pink wasn't always the coy, feminine colour it is today. In 18th century Europe, the hue was decidedly unisex and it was normal to find both men and women clad in rosy apparel.

Moving into the 19th century, it was more common to find little boys dressed in pink. Only as recently as the 1940s did marketing buffs set their sights on pink as a girly shade and change the colour's destiny forever.

Or did they? Step aside Hello Kitty and Barbie, pink has finally moved beyond the realm of kids' toys and declared itself one of the most on-trend colours for home décor.

"The reason this colour is coming through in décor, dress design and other disciplines is because we live in a world where we are overstimulated and stretched due to technology," says Claire Bond, colour expert and Plascon Spaces Showroom Brand Ambassador. "The more advanced technology gets, the more we lean towards that which is familiar, comfortable and nurturing."