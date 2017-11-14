When it comes to bringing pink into your home, Rampola recommends dabbling until you feel comfortable with the colour. "If you're unsure, start with small decorative items. Then move to bigger, bolder items such as furniture, a fridge or even a feature wall."
Bond says different shades of pink have different effects, so it's important to choose according to the mood you are trying to create. "The colours we surround ourselves with have a huge impact on our wellbeing. Brighter tones of pink such as fuchsia are energising and stimulate the nervous system, while pastel pink is calming and has been found to reduce anxiety."
It's safe to say that pink has developed more power than ever and is losing its gendered connotations. As Rampola says: "It evokes feelings of joy and lust that even men can relate to."
BRING PINK INTO YOUR HOMEClaire Bond, brand ambassador of Plascon Spaces Showroom, shares her tips
• Pale pink can instantly cool a very hot north-facing room in summer.
• Pale, calming pinks work well with LED lights.
• For a sophisticated open-plan living space, combine dusty pink walls with a navy blue couch and add patterned scatter cushions to accessorise.
• I recommend pink-lovers try Plascon's In the Mood. Or, if you're feeling brave and love vivid brights, my favourite pink is Fuschia Fizz.