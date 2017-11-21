Retail trends are not rocket science, and everyone is trying what they can to lure shoppers and keep them in store for as long as they can. And since Weylandts has decided to go the mall route for the first time, they’ve decided to do it in style.

Check into their new concept store in the Sandton City Protea Court extension, and you’re welcomed by an oversized bell boy in the window – and we mean seriously oversized. Each door in the meticulous window display is a reference to a famous hotel scene from history or the movies. And once inside, you’re immediately at home, especially with a welcoming glass of bubbly in your hand.

The wares are super stylish in a very black, grey and sophisticated kind of way. If you’re looking for colour, you won’t find it in this understated establishment. This boutique hotel is decorated in charcoal slate with accents of natural linen (exquisite Evolution cushions), rare leather furniture by the UK’s Timothy Oulton as well as kitchen ware and bathroom accessories that you’re hardly going to want to use they’re so lovely.

Chris Weylandt says the idea was to engage all five senses and do something that hadn’t been done before. We think he’s got that right.

