Walking you through some of the best examples of city homes today, Gestalten’s just released Bohemian Residence reveals the eccentricities and inimitability of its selected homes. What style means to the homeowners and designers who shape these interiors goes beyond the study of a period or popular aesthetic. It’s down to a meeting of influences, often enmeshing considerable history with modernity and progressive tastes that can only be described as unconventional. “The days of genteel restraint are finally past, and we are free to push the limits out again,” writes editor Sally Fuls of the homes that share a freedom of style. Below, a small taste of what to expect.

A Breeze From the Past, Italy

For the renovation of this Milanese apartment design duo Andreas Marcante and Adelaide Testa of Marcante-Testa turned the focus of the space inward. Turning its back on the city to overlook a lush private garden, attention was placed on channelling nature, while nodding to familiar notions of domesticity. With leafy wallpaper mirroring the foliage seen through elegant casement windows, a host of natural textures like linen, parquet and cane webbing, as well as a palette of blues and greens that reference the natural world, the space has been infused with a sense of tranquillity second to none.

RMGB, Paris

Fusing minimalism with high design, Paris design duo Guillaume Gibert and Baptiste Rischmann of French studio RMGB create synergy in the spaces they design with a fusion of contrary elements. Often distinguishable for their understated, monochromatic backdrops, they play off calm with colour and pattern. In the renovation of an old Toulouse townhouse, the designers once again exercise their love of juxtaposition. Stainless steel kitchen tops, resin floors and large spans of glazing meet herringbone parquetry and fine mouldings; while meticulous craftsmanship (a calling card of the duo) finds company with notable contemporary and mid-century design pieces.    

Nicoise Idiosyncrasy, France

Despite its 19th century origins and all the marks of classic architecture such as floor to ceiling casement windows, ancient terracotta floor tiles and original friezes, this Nicoise apartment spells fun. Loosely arranged geometric and organic shapes abound by way of cushions and hanging sculptures, whose purpose is to delight the senses. Home of furniture designer Stephanie Marin, it’s playful and relaxed with lashings of colour across the pastel spectrum. Wood and cork shelving units, sofas and desks all nod to her occupation and communicate an informality in contrast with the building’s history.

A Fashionable Interior, New York

New York based Mona Kowalski has created an idiosyncratic interior that’s as free spirited and bohemian as she is. As the owner of women’s slow fashion brand A Détacher she is deeply rooted in the world of style but approaches it with meaning and thought. Something of a treasury, her Brooklyn brownstone is filled with personal and nostalgic keepsakes gathered over time. From books to linen, what she holds dear, she artfully displays on the available surfaces of her apartment in piles and tableaus.

The Art of Illusion, Germany

Spacial constraints were the guiding force behind the redesign of this bright, turn of the century apartment belonging to a priest and his fashion designer wife in Mainz, Germany. Clever use of colour and flooring to delineate separate living areas, as well as select small pieces of furniture have given the space a perceived sense of openness. Tricking the eye and the mind, Studio Oink’s Lea Korzecsek and Matthias Hiller have set their own brand of minimalism to work with the careful inclusion of antiques, portrait paintings, wood tones, velvet and brass accents to bring warmth and a dose of luxury.

Bohemian Residence has just been released by Gestalten and is available to order here.

