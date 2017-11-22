Walking you through some of the best examples of city homes today, Gestalten’s just released Bohemian Residence reveals the eccentricities and inimitability of its selected homes. What style means to the homeowners and designers who shape these interiors goes beyond the study of a period or popular aesthetic. It’s down to a meeting of influences, often enmeshing considerable history with modernity and progressive tastes that can only be described as unconventional. “The days of genteel restraint are finally past, and we are free to push the limits out again,” writes editor Sally Fuls of the homes that share a freedom of style. Below, a small taste of what to expect.

A Breeze From the Past, Italy

For the renovation of this Milanese apartment design duo Andreas Marcante and Adelaide Testa of Marcante-Testa turned the focus of the space inward. Turning its back on the city to overlook a lush private garden, attention was placed on channelling nature, while nodding to familiar notions of domesticity. With leafy wallpaper mirroring the foliage seen through elegant casement windows, a host of natural textures like linen, parquet and cane webbing, as well as a palette of blues and greens that reference the natural world, the space has been infused with a sense of tranquillity second to none.