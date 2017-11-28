Award-winning South African lighting design company Willowlamp, known for its impressive, chandelier-like creations, has launched an accessible ''Small Space" collection, the perfect lighting solution for compact urban spaces.

The new pendants vary in design and range from the small Babylove, styled on a four-leaf clover, to an array of Moroccan-style lamps. Each has been created to hang beautifully in a small home or apartment, and still create the same effect as one of the larger Willowlamp statement pieces.

"We've had great success with our original designs and are still producing our traditional larger installations but we also want to expand and create smaller lights that elevate more compact spaces," creative director Adam Hoets said.

"The smaller installations can either hang on their own or can be grouped together to produce something entirely unique. We see this as a great opportunity to move out of the residential market as the smaller pendants would work well in a commercial space, such as a restaurant."

The Willowlamp success story began with a single simple idea: the Willowlamp notch system that allows curtains of ball chain to flow elegantly from laser-cut steel frames.

The collection is available to order with a lead time of 4-6 weeks.