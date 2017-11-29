Working with ball chain is such an original idea. What inspired it? I was playing around with the material when it occurred to me that it could potentially make a beautiful curtain or lamp shade.

After much trial and error, I designed a solution that would work for lighting and I patented it.

I have developed a large collection of extremely diverse designs over the years based on this one simple idea.

Are you going to stay with lighting or are there other designs you'd like to move into? In time, perhaps. Many artists develop a technique, method or set of materials which they master over many years before moving onto something new.

This is my method and these are my materials and I still have a way to go before I feel I've exhausted the creative potential of this medium.

What is the most ambitious project you've worked on? We once made four massive three-ton mandala clusters in the foyer of a 6-star hotel in Australia.

Who would you love to own one of your products? Anyone who really appreciates and understands its beauty and feels inspired by it.