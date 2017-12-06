PRODUCTION: Jeanne Botes.
What do flamingos, pineapples, unicorns, and owls have in common? They’re all protagonists in Absolut Elyx’s flamboyant new range of bar tools and accessories. “We wanted our customers to be able to create their own relationship with Absolut Elyx, and make memories along the way,” says the luxury vodka’s creative director, Miranda Dickson, on the creation of the boutique products.

The range — inspired by Japanese bar tools, which are widely regarded as the best in the world — includes stylish and functional cocktail shakers, strainers, jiggers, bar spoons, punch bowls, coupes, cups, and more. The accessories feature motifs that range from peacocks to banana leaves, but the thread that binds them together is copper. “Copper is not only a very beautiful material, but it is central to the way we make our vodka,” Dickson says.

Absolut Elyx’s two distillation stages both use copper in the purifying process. During the first stage, which creates the raw spirit, thousands of copper packets are added to the spirit, creating as much contact as possible between the liquid and the metal. During the second stage, the raw spirit is further rectified in a vintage copper column still, which dates back to 1921. According to the creative director: “Every part of the still, from the columns to the pumps and hand-forged pipes, is made out of copper.”

Built before the age of computers, it is operated entirely by hand, by master distiller Krister Asplund and his team, using traditional skills and techniques passed down through the generations.”

The Elyx team was inspired by this process, as well as by the warm glow and sumptuous finish of the metal, when they set out to design a range of copper bar tools and cocktail accessories to complement their vodka. “We have an in-house team of experienced bartenders. We looked at our favourite tools, refined them, and produced them in copper,” Dickson says. The range is delightfully playful, and, according to the creative director, this reflects the luxury vodka’s personality: “Elyx is a vodka with soul. We are friendly, playful, and approachable.”

The team decided to steer clear of corporate branding. There’s not a logo in sight, but each item is decorated with signature Elyx patterns. These include a pineapple damask and a banana-leaf design, which takes inspiration from the classic Beverly Hills banana-leaf wallpaper. For Dickson and the Elyx team: “This type of classic design sets the stage for a vintage, yet luxurious and glamorous, look and feel.”

As well as retro foliage and elegant patterns, cheeky characters, such as flamingos, owls, unicorns, and peacocks, all feature in the range. “Our items may be playful, but they are also deliberate,” she says. “The pineapple, for example, is the global symbol for hospitality and friendship, which is why we chose to make a copper pineapple cocktail cup.”

Elyx is not only a luxury vodka, but also a socially and environmentally conscious spirit, and proceeds from the range will be going to a good cause. “We believe that for a brand to be truly luxurious, it must also have integrity,” Dickson says.

Elyx is made from more than 50% pure Swedish well water, and its production process — encompassing both the liquid and the bottle — is 100% carbon neutral. The team has partnered with a non-profit organisation, Water For People, in its mission to provide sustainable water solutions where they are needed the most. Contributions from sales of Absolut Elyx and Elyx Boutique items go towards supplying safe water solutions around the world.

“We are committed to making a positive social impact the rule rather than the exception.” elyxboutique.com

