The team decided to steer clear of corporate branding. There’s not a logo in sight, but each item is decorated with signature Elyx patterns. These include a pineapple damask and a banana-leaf design, which takes inspiration from the classic Beverly Hills banana-leaf wallpaper. For Dickson and the Elyx team: “This type of classic design sets the stage for a vintage, yet luxurious and glamorous, look and feel.”

As well as retro foliage and elegant patterns, cheeky characters, such as flamingos, owls, unicorns, and peacocks, all feature in the range. “Our items may be playful, but they are also deliberate,” she says. “The pineapple, for example, is the global symbol for hospitality and friendship, which is why we chose to make a copper pineapple cocktail cup.”

Elyx is not only a luxury vodka, but also a socially and environmentally conscious spirit, and proceeds from the range will be going to a good cause. “We believe that for a brand to be truly luxurious, it must also have integrity,” Dickson says.

Elyx is made from more than 50% pure Swedish well water, and its production process — encompassing both the liquid and the bottle — is 100% carbon neutral. The team has partnered with a non-profit organisation, Water For People, in its mission to provide sustainable water solutions where they are needed the most. Contributions from sales of Absolut Elyx and Elyx Boutique items go towards supplying safe water solutions around the world.

“We are committed to making a positive social impact the rule rather than the exception.” elyxboutique.com