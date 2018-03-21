A year and a half ago, at the Lead SA Changemakers conference, a ceramic platter featuring a rhino was given to Advocate Thuli Madonsela. The story attached to it, and all of the other platters under #theplatterproject initiative earned Madonsela’s support, fuelling awareness around this non-profit organisation and their beneficiaries.

Battling end stage kidney failure, mother of three Di Wilkinson chose to do something useful with her time instead of wallowing in self-pity. She began painting endangered animals onto large bisque fired platters, which later became a powerful channel to support organisations in aid of wildlife conservation, education and organ donation.

To this date, despite the challenges of her condition, Di has painted an estimated 40 platters which are essentially gifts of thanks for donations. Raising almost R400,000 from her meticulously painted and very detailed platters, all revenue is funnelled directly to charity organisations such as Nkombe Rhino, Bush Babies Environmental Education, Kidney Beanz and the Wild Tomorrow Fund among others. “We don’t even have a bank account… so donors know that their hard earned money is not being wasted on admin expenses etc., but goes straight to the source of need,” explains Legh Wilkinson, daughter of Di and Platter Project team member.