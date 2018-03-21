Di, who has had no formal art training will sit for between 4 to 9 hours a day, depending on how well she feels, to carefully paint the chosen graphics onto each plate, admitting that leopards and pangolins are the most demanding to paint. “I maintain that you can teach someone to paint just as you can teach them any other skill... it's just practice, the more you do, the better you become,” she exclaims.
To add to the long list of names who have supported the initiative, Harry Foster and Elena Jo Duggan (3rd runner up and winner respectively of Master Chef Australia 2016) each call a platter their own. Meanwhile, the voice that Madonsela has given to the project on social media has given it legs.
The team’s belief is to work together to sustain the pulse of #ThePlatterProject, the pulse of those people battling chronic illnesses and lastly, that of our precious wildlife. “The last few years have been incredibly challenging, however, the tenacity and strength our mother demonstrates has inspired not only us (her three children) but many people globally,” Legh adds.
For more information about The Platter Project, or to make a donation please visit their Facebook page, Instagram: @theplatterproject or email them on theplatterproject@gmail.com
Platters that have been painted by Di: