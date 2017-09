The Spring/Summer 2018 season is shaping up to be a pretty pastel season, with sun drenched sorbet hues coming to the fore.

For Michael Kors, next summer is “all about the ease”, with cotton candy pink and sweet lilac hues, retro tie dye and palm prints, peppered with sequinned fabrication, on languid cotton and cashmere silhouettes – perfect for long sun-filled days, that spill into summer evenings.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.