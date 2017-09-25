In June, cult designer Gosha Rubchinskiy (who was watching Saturday night's show along with other edgy - rather than thespian influencers - such as grime artist Stormzy and skateboarder Blondey McCoy) showed a streetwise collaboration with Burberry that harked back to the laddish enthusiasm for head-to-toe Burberry prints the brand once tried to get away from. Perhaps the rave reviews it received might have liberated Bailey to access his inner lad.

The show coincides with an exhibition of photography at the show venue called 'Here We Are' exploring the British way of life and character, with work by Dafydd Jones, Jane Bown, Martin Parr and Ken Russell amongst others. President and Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey said he was inspired by photographs and by the idea of what it means to be British.

Bailey stepped down from the position of chief executive this summer, and Marco Gobbetti, formerly of Celine, is now the new CEO. In July the brand reported 3 per cent revenue growth in its first quarter after adjusting for the weaker pound, boosted by increased spending by Chinese buyers and a steady performance in the UK, but it has been beset by shareholder discontent over executive pay. Perhaps, without the duties of being chief executive, Bailey has a renewed energy. He's certainly being a bit more experimental.

He said, "we are trying to figure out our identity in this changing world. I wanted the collection to have an honesty with the world that we are living in today. I think it goes back to this idea of identity. The world is more blended, there's less separation between the clothes we wear to go out, and the clothes we wear to be casual, everything is just blending and social media has enabled us to be a bit more free." Whether it's down to a decent summer holiday or just less CEO admin, the collection showed Bailey himself feeling more free, and was the better for it.