The British fashion house Burberry like to make their shows a seamlessly on-brand experience, but there was nothing they could do to counter a throng of anti- fur protestors outside their new venue in Clerkenwell. However, despite the fairly agitated mood outside, and the negative publicity rather than the usual crowd of Burberry groupies and celebrity watches, when the show got going it was a pretty upbeat affair. 

It might sound incidental, but the Pet Shop Boys soundtrack (apparently Neil Tennant was listening in to the live stream) gave the show an immediate injection of energy. Sometimes Bailey's choice of music can be a bit ponderous and well, un fun. 

There was a youthful energy to the mens and womens September 2017 show, which was available to buy off the website straight away. This was felt via looser cuts, candy colours and a more street styling, with little distinction between the genders. Plastic hooded anoraks, parkas and windcheaters (as seen at Calvin Klein in New York) came in whites, shrimp pink, baby blue and Burberry check, worn over intricately crocheted and hand-embroidered multicolour knits. 

The jumpers, gilets and long coatigans with patchwork sections of Fair Isle and Argyll knit were a standout. In particular a technicolour dream cardigan in flecked blues, purples and greens made from wool cashmere and mohair (£1,995). Oversized car coats in checked wool and cotton were also strong. 

There were numerous items that in isolation were very rural and traditional, tapping into Burberry's British heritage, such as checked and quilted jerkins and capes which wouldn't look out of place for a picnic in Balmoral, but they were styled to look more modern. Every look was worn with a checked Burberry cap, which models such as Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, pulled off with aplomb, although on everyone else may ultimately be a bit golf course. Strappy sandals and hiking boots were worn with chunky argyll socks. Sure, it was working hard to be cool, but the overall effect was appealing. 

In June, cult designer Gosha Rubchinskiy (who was watching Saturday night's show along with other edgy - rather than thespian influencers - such as grime artist Stormzy and skateboarder Blondey McCoy) showed a streetwise collaboration with Burberry that harked back to the laddish enthusiasm for head-to-toe Burberry prints the brand once tried to get away from. Perhaps the rave reviews it received might have liberated Bailey to access his inner lad. 

The show coincides with an exhibition of photography at the show venue called 'Here We Are' exploring the British way of life and character, with work by Dafydd Jones, Jane Bown, Martin Parr and Ken Russell amongst others. President and Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey said he was inspired by photographs and by the idea of what it means to be British. 

Bailey stepped down from the position of chief executive this summer, and Marco Gobbetti, formerly of Celine, is now the new CEO. In July the brand reported 3 per cent revenue growth in its first quarter after adjusting for the weaker pound, boosted by increased spending by Chinese buyers and a steady performance in the UK, but it has been beset by shareholder discontent over executive pay. Perhaps, without the duties of being chief executive, Bailey has a renewed energy. He's certainly being a bit more experimental. 

He said, "we are trying to figure out our identity in this changing world. I wanted the collection to have an honesty with the world that we are living in today. I think it goes back to this idea of identity. The world is more blended, there's less separation between the clothes we wear to go out, and the clothes we wear to be casual, everything is just blending and social media has enabled us to be a bit more free." Whether it's down to a decent summer holiday or just less CEO admin, the collection showed Bailey himself feeling more free, and was the better for it.

