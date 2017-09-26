The awards were handed over at Milan’s La Scala theatre, during a moving ceremony in front of the Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala.

Gucci was awarded with the GCFA for Supply Chain Innovation and the CNMI Recognition of Sustainability award. Speaking at the event, Marco Bizzarri, Gucci CEO, said the award highlights Gucci’s innovative and progressive approach to creating a more responsible business: “We are absolutely delighted that Gucci has been recognised tonight at this incredible event. For us, Made in Italy is such an important supply chain, and one that needs to be future-proofed in a permanent and meaningful way, so that whole communities and generations can continue to be sustained by this system of production.

“Gucci has also put in place several initiatives to support creativity, research and development, especially with regards to ongoing innovation in techniques and materials. The GCFA Awards stand for the “Handprint” of fashion, and we are incredibly excited to have been honoured in this way”.

The GCFA Italia, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), Eco-Age and with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE), the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, recognised producers, designers and brands who have mirrored key sustainability criteria in a committed and inspiring way, which will lead to system shift across our industry.

In support of the evening, Dakota Johnson wore a Gucci black biological silk tulle dress with Swarovski crystals, recycled brass embroidered cups and several more eco-friendly details.

Other winners included Miuccia Prada, Giorgio Armani, Tom Ford, Maison Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli and Gisele Bundchen.