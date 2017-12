Cartier’s love for whimsy is reimagined in their new Métiers D’Art precious bag collection of fantastic beasts, fauna and flora crafted from precious stones and metals. We are coveting this high jewellery Lovebirds bag featuring a plume of cerulean and azure feathers with detachable lovebirds made of white gold, sapphire, emerald, onyx and diamonds, that also can be worn as a pendent.