At the recent SA Fashion Week, male models were seen walking the runway in Green Cross’s Winter 2018 Urban Style collection – an important moment for the brand which is in the process of transforming its traditionally comfortable footwear into a serious fashion statement with new luxe materials and fresh contemporary styling.

Green Cross has been manufacturing its classic, quality leather shoes in Cape Town for 42 years and are now using their industry stronghold to support local design talent, on the runway and beyond.

“We couldn't have asked for two more amazing designers to work with and their shows were proof of their incredible talent. I don't think in the history of fashion week, any model has walked the catwalks in such style, comfort and therefore with such confidence”, said a Green Cross representative.

The Green Cross marketing team had set out to find two designers that would reimagine the Green Cross men's footwear collections and based on their past SAFW collections, they selected Ephymol for his classic looks with iconic edge, and De Mil for his conceptual approach to style.

“It’s a beautiful synergy between wool and leather, and everything is about comfort; from the clothing, right down to the shoes. Local is the way to go and I love the new look, their new shoes are not only comfortable but also stylish,” said designer Ephraim Molingoane of Ephymol.

“Our collection is inspired by our day to day lives so the collaboration with Green Cross was a perfect match. Their cork sandals work absolutely perfectly with our clothing. It has the most perfect organic feel and look that we love”, said Coenraad De Mol of De Mil.

