ON THE DESIGNERS

Don C, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, Errolson Hugh, Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh all offered their distinct view of the icon. Here’s what they envisioned and how, together with Nike, they brought it to life.

HOW WERE THEY CHOSEN

Air Force 1 is one of those shoes that transcends gender and economic condition. There is no other shoe that can be connected to sport, music, fashion, art, street and the city all at the same time. The most ubiquitous of Air Force 1 is the white-white. We selected collaborators who are impacting future generations in those respective areas. The design process was a mixture of remaining classic and recognisable to Air Force 1 while connecting to their lives personally and the fields they represent. The shoe was authentic to these guys and we were open to the possibility to push the design further.