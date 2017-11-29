It had to happen: The arrival of the cutest Italian designer fashion – for children.

Dolce&Gabbana kicks off their foray into designer kids’ wear with the pretty as a princess, delicate rose prints for the Christmas collection.

Girl Winter Escape is a more sophisticated Mediterranean print in blues and golds – and the boys will be right at home in the groovy Boy Leopard array of separates. Of course, no D&G outfit would be complete without a statement bag and happily the new trend of mini bags makes them purpose built for this mini me Dolce invasion.

Dolce&Gabbana, Shop U24, Diamond Walk, Sandton City.