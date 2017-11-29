It had to happen: The arrival of the cutest Italian designer fashion – for children.

Dolce&Gabbana kicks off their foray into designer kids’ wear with the pretty as a princess, delicate rose prints for the Christmas collection.

Girl Winter Escape is a more sophisticated Mediterranean print in blues and golds – and the boys will be right at home in the groovy Boy Leopard array of separates. Of course, no D&G outfit would be complete without a statement bag and happily the new trend of mini bags makes them purpose built for this mini me Dolce invasion.

Dolce&Gabbana, Shop U24, Diamond Walk, Sandton City.

You might also like...

Trend alert: Why the fashion world loves lilac right now

Sorbet shades of pastels have long been a summer staple, but this season lilac and flirty shades of lavender and soft mauve are taking centre stage ...
Style
1 month ago

Under his spell: Gucci’s SS18 show in Milan unlocks the secret of its success

Alessandro Michele has made billions for the house by luring the millennial client
Style
2 months ago

A printed pastel Summer at Michael Kors SS18

Here are some of our favourite looks from the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
Style
2 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.