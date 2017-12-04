Tell us about your collaboration with THE Glenlivet. How did it come about and what’s next? We were approached to collaborate with THE Glenlivet for the first event of the Original Series, which was supposed to be a fashion show. It sounded like a fantastic opportunity for us, but we just had to make sure that our DNAs aligned as brands and to me it was important that our relationship throughout the collaboration was organic and original. By the day of the show, it seemed as if both brands had been working together for a long time, because the entire event had strong elements of both brands and there seemed to be a very original sense of complementing each other. I think both brands have always worked tirelessly in their own right to maintain a sense of originality, timelessness and uniqueness. That is what I most enjoy about this partnership, it’s that both brands have similar values, we both value craftsmanship, originality and leadership. The future is filled with endless possibilities.
How does your brand’s location influence/inspire the brand’s identity and seasonal designs? It definitely does, because to this date, we have never had a winter collection. Most clothes I make are for tropical weather, I usually use thin lining on the jackets to make sure that most clothes are weather appropriate for the season. Our patterns are also usually very bright, colourful and floral, which often evokes the feeling that the XIPIXI summer is endless.
Where do you find creative inspiration? Moments, family, conversations, long lone walks, hot showers, travel, quotes, classic movies, music, Instagram screenshots, luxury stores, and lately enjoying a bottle of the THE Glenlivet 15 year old - these have all been a great source of inspiration.
Who is the XIPIXI man? The gentleman who gets the second look
What are your style staples? A pair of flat top shades, a bow-tie, a well-fitted blazer and brown brogues.
What is one item every man should have in their wardrobe? A white or light blue dress shirt.