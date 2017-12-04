What was your inspiration this season? I was inspired by various things. I got married this year, went on a beautiful honeymoon to the private Maricel Beach Resort in Chizavane and Tofo Beach in Mozambique. That was inspiring. I was also inspired by the new wave of the modern African and international gentleman – he is stylish and exudes an unforgiving sense of originality, authenticity and uniqueness. In addition to being inspired by avant-garde gentlemen who fit the XIPIXI gentleman profile, I was very much inspired by the sounds of John Coltrane, Dave Brubeck, Daniel Caesar and the 4:44 album by Jay-Z. In terms of imagery, my mind was stuck in 1950s and 1960s Jazz bar scenes with flashes of the 2017 youthful trap music scene spirit and energy, so I tried to bring together all of these elements during the show. I love to create experiences and timeless moments through our shows for our guests. The XIPIXI regal element is definitely felt within this particular collection. The cherry on top was drinking THE Glenlivet 15 Year Old while on a creative high. I think if you sprinkle a little bit of all the above-mentioned elements, you have yourself “The Original Gentleman” collection.

What was the process of making this collection? As previously mentioned I was consuming THE Glenlivet 15 Year Old, which became my favourite throughout the conceptualization and crafting of the collection. I watched several videos and copied and pasted a lot of THE Glenlivet reference pictures into my mood board. I paired the Glenlivet images with Xipixi design concepts and began to imagine what sorts of garment combinations a XIPIXI gentleman would wear while drinking each and every bottle of THE Glenlivet during the Spring/Summer season. The toughest, costliest and most time consuming piece to make was the collaboration gold tuxedo made out of sequins, glass and a bottle of THE Glenlivet. For that particular jacket I worked with mosaic artist Marcelino Manhula.

What are your favourite pieces and why? I think I have about 4-5 favourites in the entire collection. Obviously the showstopper, which was the golden jacket, but not only because of the jacket but also the added golden embroidery on the pants was my favourite creation in the entire collection. That was my statement piece. I also enjoyed seeing the models sporting the new pajamas - both the silk one with the XIPIXI pattern because it’s our first ever piece with the prints designed in-house and I think it came out well, as well as the robe with the burgundy pants. To me, this stood as a testament to our growth when it comes to mixing complex colours and making the combination work for any gentleman. The royal green suit with the light jacket with golden embroidery accompanied by velvet bow-tie with crystals worn by Ian Blanco was definitely a favourite for me. It has a contemporary African majestic feel to it that I love.

Tell us about your new in-house printed fabrics. What was the process of making these fabrics? I took my artistic friends to Chamanculo two years ago, the neighbourhood where I was born in Maputo, Mozambique. We drove around, we walked and took pictures throughout our ballad. One of the pictures that stood out was that of a brick wall from a house that had interesting shapes that made a pattern. I took that picture with me, redesigned the pattern on a piece of paper with a pencil and black pen. My creative advisor, Ricardo Pinto Jorge, took a picture of the drawing with an iPhone, uploaded on photoshop and multiplied the pattern, and we saw the blocks re-appearing. On top of that, there was an X that also appeared many times. I fell in love with it and told Ricardo this was going to be our signature print. We applied it for the very first time on this collection on a tie, a shirt, and a silk pajama set. Designing our own pattern is important to me because it tells us as an African brand that we are starting to own our own patterns and can now create a sense of sustainability and timelessness with our fashion.