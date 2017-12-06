Erdem (left), Dolce & Gabbana (middle), Gucci (right)
When it comes to prints, florals have made their sartorial mark over the years. Together with prints like tartan and camo, floral prints have transcended the “trend” status and when it comes to spring/summer fashion, they are the perennial signifier of the change of season. Each year, designers reinterpret botanical inspired prints with bold colour, artistic textures and decadent embellishment.

But floral print is not new to the world of fashion – it has been used to make a fashion statement for centuries. Botanical printed fabrics are said to have originated in the East where chrysanthemums and peonies, among others, were printed with bird motifs and beautiful garden landscapes on silk Kimono fabrics. Lace fabrics emulated garden blossoms as early as the 17th century and by the 1920s, Liberty London had created the iconic floral print fabric which they are still known for today.

Fast forward to 2017 and florals are still making an impact from the runway to everyday street style. From large-scale, waterbleed flowered trench coats at Marni to brocade botanical printed suits at Off-White, the relevance of floral prints is proven once again with the SS18 runway season, and global and local retailers, including H&M, Witchery and Poetry, are also blooming.

H&M’s recently released, highly anticipated collaboration with designer Erdem made a strong case for the persistence of florals in fashion. True to Erdem’s signature style, the collection was full of classic, baroque inspired brocade florals on rich, dark fabrication.

Witchery’s latest “First Edition” collection is all about bright, botanical printed luxe essentials that are perfect for island escapes. The colourful print which was designed exclusively in-house, is a step in a new direction for Witchery’s “First Edition” collection, as it is the first time there has been such a strong focus on print.

Poetry’s latest SS17 collection is all about tropical inspired prints with palm leaves and bold hued florals that come to life on summer essentials including maxi dresses, tops and jumpsuits.

TIPS TO WEARING FLORAL THIS SEASON:

The key to wearing florals this new season is colour. Look for pieces that feature punchy and bright flowers or, if you prefer, choose a classic floral print on a bright base fabric.

Pick a size; new season florals are bold and want to be noticed. Dainty small-flower prints may render you looking like vintage wallpaper, so try a larger print with a graphic quality.

Match florals with solid colours that pick up on or compliment the primary colour of your floral pattern, or if you’re feeling bold, wear florals head-to-toe – á la Balenciaga SS17. 

