Fast forward to 2017 and florals are still making an impact from the runway to everyday street style. From large-scale, waterbleed flowered trench coats at Marni to brocade botanical printed suits at Off-White, the relevance of floral prints is proven once again with the SS18 runway season, and global and local retailers, including H&M, Witchery and Poetry, are also blooming.
H&M’s recently released, highly anticipated collaboration with designer Erdem made a strong case for the persistence of florals in fashion. True to Erdem’s signature style, the collection was full of classic, baroque inspired brocade florals on rich, dark fabrication.