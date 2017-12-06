When it comes to prints, florals have made their sartorial mark over the years. Together with prints like tartan and camo, floral prints have transcended the “trend” status and when it comes to spring/summer fashion, they are the perennial signifier of the change of season. Each year, designers reinterpret botanical inspired prints with bold colour, artistic textures and decadent embellishment.

But floral print is not new to the world of fashion – it has been used to make a fashion statement for centuries. Botanical printed fabrics are said to have originated in the East where chrysanthemums and peonies, among others, were printed with bird motifs and beautiful garden landscapes on silk Kimono fabrics. Lace fabrics emulated garden blossoms as early as the 17th century and by the 1920s, Liberty London had created the iconic floral print fabric which they are still known for today.