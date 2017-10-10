Sure, there are some snags. Since both cameras are working, the ability to touch focus/white balance focus doesn’t work and you are left with darker photos than you want. Likewise, running both cameras at once, even with the faster processer, appears to leave the images grainier than if you take the photos traditionally. But it is a start and it kept my attention for a lot longer than most of these gimmicks normally do. In this day in age that is really saying something.

NITTY GRITTY

- Nokia runs on pure android, which means that it does not have any of the annoying partner phone apps that we tend to hide in pockets on our phone. While this makes the phone faster and slicker, the trade off is the Nokia app area that you get when you instinctively swipe up while on the home page is cluttered and unnavigable. All the apps are in alphabetically order and you cannot delete or move any of the them which may be a different kind of annoying but it most certainly is kind of the annoying you can get around when you trade that against a faster operating system.

- Another unique offering is the commercial use of OZO Audio. Nokia 8 takes a Hollywood level sound recording technique and puts it in the hands of the user by combining three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to capture audio with immersive 360° spatial surround sound. Isolating the direction of the audio recording may sneakily be their most ingenious move yet.

- The phone is ridiculously thin at 4.6mm at the edge and just 7.3mm slim on average. It fits beautifully in your hand, only weighs 160g and is a decent size even for the average (read ladies) pocket.

- The screen is 5.3” IPS LCD QHD 2560 x 1440, 700nts screen brightness made from Corning Gorilla Glass. It also comes in two colours: Tempered Blue and Steel.

- The camera, as mentioned, comes with ZEISS optics with the two back primary cameras a 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) and dual tone flash. The front facing camera is also sporting 13MP and a display flash.

- The battery is still solid like the Nokia classics of yore and lasts a noticeably long time. Plus it is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible, meaning when your battery is running low you can get back to recording your important moments sooner.

OVERALL EXCITEMENT RATING:

I’ll be honest; I fell in love with this phone. It's the first Android phone I've ever been sad to return. Will I “be less Selfie and be more Bothie?” Probably not. But the merit certainly is there. Congratulations Nokia on your masterful achievement, it's nice to have you back.

EXTRA: WHAT MY MOTHER THINKS

When Nokia handed me the phone they looked at me bright eyed and said "please ask your mother to let us know what she thinks." So kids, Mama Jenny after a thorough inspection, a rigorous handle and play thoroughly approves and likens the phone to the new electric Jaguar: “A luxury nostalgic model brought into the future that is slick but still equipped for everyday use.” Apparently even though the ringtones are still not as nice as the Huawei, the screen is not as nice as the Sony or the phone is not as rugged as the Motorola, she knows that she "can't want a dancing poop face glass iPhone; that she has to reintroduce herself to everyday.” So the Nokia is it for her. She is officially migrating.

The New Nokia 8 is available through Vodacom on uChoose Flexi 150 at approximately R449 PM x 12months.