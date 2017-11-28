APPLE WATCH SERIES 3, R5499 – R5999
The newest version of the slickest than your average and most popular tech watch is still a pretty little thing. This small-faced friend continues to pull off all sorts of fancy feats like taking photos by proxie or allowing you reply to WhatsApp’s by physically scribbling letters with your finger.
For swimming vibes, though, the water resistance isn't a permanent condition for the watch as it only automatically seals when it detects water activity. For this reason, it’s always good just to double check and click the water droplet activity setting just in case – even if it is a little bit annoying.
On the active side of things, the appropriately named Activity app tracks your movement heartbeat and life well enough and sometimes goes as far as to tell you to stand up for a minute once an hour or to breathe every now and again, but does little more than that to persuade you to move. Almost like a having a gym contract that you never have the time to go and use. It’s more an additional nice to have feature than the watches focus.
What it lacks in permanent water residence, battery life (at a push, 36 hours) and smudgey face glass, it makes up for in watch face designs: I mean who wouldn’t want a dancing Mickey mouse watch face that is acceptable for adults?