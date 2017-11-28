Cue the Lemurs from that Madagascar movie singing the classic: “I like to move it, move it!” With beach time nearing it’s time to squeeze every drop we can into our summer bodies to get “physically fit, physically fit, physically, physically, physically fit.” Okay, no more singing lemurs let’s get (body) serious!

With the launch of the new FitBit Ionic, and its new waterproof ways, we decided to get our hands on the best active techwear watches around and find out which is the best by taking them out and about for an everyday active test drive and a casual moment at a pool party.

FITBIT IONIC, R5499

The original creator of the wrist companion mover and shaker is back with its most prolific watch to date. It’s quite a slick thing – in looks, watch face options and screen clarity – that makes for a nice “actual watch” and not just a “step policeman”, which, of course, it still does very well.