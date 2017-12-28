THE WEIRD METAPHOR I USE TO DESCRIBE MY EXPERIENCE
When I left my job and did the millennial thing by travelling the world for two months, I started off in New York and fell in love with the city. It was breathtaking and magical and changed my life. I then went on to San Francisco and hated it for not being New York for most of the time I was there. Looking back, all my favourite memories from the American part of my trip are from San Fran but I was too blinded by my incredible experience I had in the Big Apple to see it.
I fell completely in love the Huawei; hook, line and sinker. And every phone after the fact paled in comparison. I didn’t care that it was too big or that it didn’t have any of my usual comforts of my podcast app or the tons of games I paid for over a span of 7 years. I loved that phone with my whole heart and when I didn’t have it anymore I mourned it.
The Sony is nice and all but it’s just not me. I think that it is an incredible phone that like most of my ex’s (like the one that lives in Chicago if we have to keep going with this American city metaphor) will make someone else very happy.
I think ironically the Apple is like my experience with the city that birthed it. I hated it for not being as majestic as the Huawei and was disappointed that it wasn’t as smart, pretty or intuitive. But even so, looking back at this experience it’s the one that feels the most like home. A more slick, trim better version of home that is the best version of itself.
MY DECISION
So after all that I will not be choosing the better phone, because make no mistake the Huawei is a lot better. But at least now I can happily continue to live the rest of my life as an emoji cat.