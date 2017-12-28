THE GIMMICKS

Now it’s time to talk about the tiny AI brain. Huawei sports an AI chipset that essentially, in normal peoples terms, means that each phone has its own tiny AI inside of it. Unlike AI’s at Intel and Google, the AI inside your Mate 10 Pro is specifically for your phone and doesn’t form part of a larger hive mind. So instead of taking over the world like in a lot of sci-fi movies, the chipset learns you so as to make the phone more efficient for you. It also processes information faster to optimise your experience and believe me when I say that it shows. This is the most game changing moment in phones I have seen in a while and I promise you, it is the future.

In the new addition of things no one ever asked for with the Sony XA1 you can scan your head and make a 3D version of it on your phone. There’s no other way of saying it: it’s super weird. For those wondering why you might want a scan of your head, Sony’s push is for one of their other properties – The Playstation – and their thought is that you can then play as your self in video games where you design your own characters. I personally play video games to get away from all that, so I’m not enthralled by it but at least I can actually Photoshop myself into any situation far more accurately.

I did it, I finally made an animoji where I was a cat and I have to say it was a lot more fun than I anticipated. Every gesture makes a different reaction and after you record your message you have the option of seeing it preformed by a selection of 12 emojis. Plus you can save it as a video and share it with your android friends on whatsapp.

With something this gimmicky it will either hardly make an impact or there will be an entire generation of Youtube emoji unicorn stars. Also, I think this is the first step in creating a whole lot of superior catfish online dating – scanning someone else’s face with the Sony and wearing it like an animoj – but until then the only impact it will have on your dating life is that I am 98% sure that someone in the world has already broken up with someone in the world by sending them the bad news with a poop animoji, so beware.