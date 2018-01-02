There is more to New Year than making well-meaning gym resolutions – that, let’s be honest, you’ll only do for two weeks anyway. It’s a time to reflect on where tech went last year and most importantly where we are going in 2018. The truth is, there is always something on the horizon that is likely to make this year’s tech gift obsolete!

Here are some of our favourite rumors and predictions:

GADGETS

Xbox One X – The most powerful gaming consol ever made

Thanks to a last minute big push this guy hit the shelves days before Christmas. SA faced some teething difficulties with customs issuing only 1000 lucky pre-orders. The rest of us were to wait till February to pay more money for the first ever Xbox to outstrip a Playstation in terms of power and graphics – but it looks like sometimes Christmas comes early after all.