Designed by renowned architect, Jean Nouvel the gallery is surrounded by the pristine waters of the gulf, with a picturesque view of Abu Dhabi. But it is undoubtedly the iconic metal dome, which has been weaved together to create a “rain of light” effect that leaves one in awe.

Made out of 7,850 pieces of metal, which have been geometrically weaved together to allow sunlight to filter through, creating an ambience that resemble the overlapping palm trees in the UAE’s oases.

Nouvel said that when he was first approached to create a design for the museum, in his mind he envisioned designing something surrounded by the desert, and something that faced Abu Dhabi.

He said that it was only when he visited the island that his vision changed.

“I spent many years fighting against the architectural sector because I feel it does not reflect the roots of a place, so I wanted this museum to be a welcoming place. I decided to create a neighbourhood, I wanted it to be a reflection of Abu Dhabi and its spirituality,” said Nouvel.

The Louvre’s art collection, which focuses on the history of the humanity and the different religions of the world, encompasses over 600 iconic pieces, of which, 300 have been loaned to it from its 13 partner French museums. Some of the pieces on display include a Grecian sphinx from the 6th century, sacred texts from a Quaran and a Gothic Bible.

The Louvre in Paris opened its doors in 1973 and is home to some of the most iconic art in the world including the Mona Lisa.