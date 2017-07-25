“The Hôtel de Crillon is intended to bring a new philosophy of what a palace should be in the 21st century,” says Marc Raffray, general manager.

Every European capital has a celebrated grande dame hotel, but few can match the history of the Crillon. The hotel’s façade was commissioned by Louis XV in 1755 as a backdrop to a statue of himself on horseback in the Place de la Concorde. The Count of Crillon went on to turn the building into a lavish private mansion, where his family lived until the turn of the 20th century. The 1778 French-American treaty recognising the Declaration of Independence was signed in its Salon des Aigles, as was the 1919 covenant of the League of Nations. Marie Antoinette took music lessons in the salon that bears her name and was guillotined outside on the Place de la Concorde.

Crillon’s mansion was turned into a hotel in 1909 by architect Walter-André Destailleur and its guest book ranges from Winston Churchill, Franklin D Roosevelt and Emperor Hirohito to Charlie Chaplin, Andy Warhol and Madonna. Then in 2010 it was acquired by Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, a Saudi Arabian prince and minister of the national guard, who closed the doors three years later to begin a renovation that would restore its sparkle and reputation. It is now being managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, the Hong Kong-based group that runs 19 properties worldwide, from Dallas to Cambodia. (For Rosewood’s president, Radha Arora, taking on the Crillon is something of a homecoming - his first job, aged 17, was in Les Ambassadeurs.)

Both owner and manager have stayed tight-lipped on the cost of the refurbishment, but the designers were clearly not counting the pennies, and a 380-strong team worked on the project. The number of bedrooms has decreased from 147 to 124 to bring more space and help create the atmosphere of a hôtel particulier - a grand private residence. Rates start at €1,250 per night and rise to €30,000 for the two suites designed by Karl Lagerfeld, creative director at Chanel, one of which boasts a solid two-tonne Carrara marble bathtub, as well as photographs of his cat, Choupette.